Home-field advantage continues for Illinois in fifth-straight win

(WCIA) — Illinois won 5-3 over Northwestern to advance to 8-2 in Big Ten play with a fifth-straight win.

THAT'S AN ILLINOIS VICTORY!!!



The #Illini open their series with Northwestern with a win, backed by a quality start from @Jcrowdz7!#HTTO pic.twitter.com/bWGw9owqoN — Illinois Baseball (@IlliniBaseball) April 20, 2024

A strong start on the mound from Jack Crowder was key to the win after Northwestern scored a home run on its second at-bat.

Game 2 will be at 4 p.m. at Illinois Field on Saturday, April 20.

