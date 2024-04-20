Advertisement

Home-field advantage continues for Illinois in fifth-straight win

WCIA Champaign

(WCIA) — Illinois won 5-3 over Northwestern to advance to 8-2 in Big Ten play with a fifth-straight win.

A strong start on the mound from Jack Crowder was key to the win after Northwestern scored a home run on its second at-bat.

Game 2 will be at 4 p.m. at Illinois Field on Saturday, April 20.

