Home Cooking: St. Augustine's Dylan Cook throws 4 TD in first home start, beats Menendez

ST. AUGUSTINE – The old coaching mantra, ‘Next man up,’ played out perfectly Friday night at Foots Brumley Stadium as unbeaten St. Augustine rolled behind first-time starting senior quarterback Dylan Cook with a 44-6 Class 3S, District 4 victory over Menendez.

With Wake Forest junior quarterback commitment Locklan Hewlett out with an injury and senior running back Devonte Lyons also in street clothes, in stepped Cook, who had never started a varsity game. Paired with an assortment of game-breaking wide receivers, the 5-foot-9 Cook passed for 250 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers for the state’s second-ranked Class 3S Yellow Jackets (1-0 and 3-0). The scores came on a 37-yard pass to standout junior Carl Jenkins Jr., a 63-yard backfield forward pass reverse to Trenton Jones and a 6-yard TD to Myles Simmons in the first half, followed by a 22-yard scoring strike to sophomore Somourian Wingo in the third quarter to give the Yellow Jackets a 35-6 lead.

Week 4 around Northeast Florida: White, Paxon, Baker County among winners

St. Augustine running back Trendell Anderson runs a sweep right against Menendez in a high school football game on September 16, 2023. [Ward Clayton/For the St. Augustine Record]

“I was just grateful for the opportunity,” Cook said. “Throwing to these receivers, I’m just really blessed. They make my life easy. They can take it 75 yards to house just like that.”

Menendez (0-1 and 1-3) hung tough for a quarter behind its youth movement. Freshman quarterback Cash Downey found senior Jason Watson for a 29-yard score late in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 7-6. The Falcons are also youthful with their new coach, Anthony Rivers. He was hired from Ponte Vedra less than six months ago and at age 29 is the youngest head coach in St. Johns County.

“St. Augustine was everything we thought they were going to be,” said Rivers, who was the defensive coordinator at Ponte Vedra previously. “They are extremely strong on offense. Our reality is we thought we would have a bounce-back game, but we didn’t.”

St. Augustine holds a 21-1 advantage in the series that has been played every year since 2001 except for 2020 when the game was canceled for pandemic reasons. Menendez’s only win was a 62-28 victory in 2018 and St. Augustine holds a 42-8 average scoring advantage.

Coaching longevity

St. Augustine coach Brian Braddock is in his ninth season at St. Augustine, making him the dean of football coaches in St. Johns County. The St. Augustine High alumnus is 61-24 with the Yellow Jackets and 84-34 overall in 12 seasons as a head coach, including a 23-10 mark at Mandarin from 2013-15. St. Augustine has had two head coaches in the last 27 years since Joey Wiles began in 1996 and retired in 2015.

Meanwhile, Menendez has had six head coaches in last five years: Kyle Skipper in 2018-19, Kenny Sanchez to start 2020 (dismissed after two games), Mark Galella to complete 2020 on an interim basis, Matt Potak in 2021-22, Oakleaf defensive coordinator Ben White for two months before resigning last spring for personal reasons and current coach Rivers. Sanchez is in his first year as the head coach at Organ Mountain in Las Cruces, N.M., with an 0-4 record entering this week. Galella and Potak are Tocoi Creek assistants.

Quarterback High

St. Augustine quarterback Dylan Cook drops back to pass in a high school football game against Menendez on September 16, 2023. [Ward Clayton/For the St. Augustine Record]

With Locklan Hewlett’s passing success this season and Cook’s Friday success, it’s worth a quick look up a level to recent St. Augustine quarterbacks. Sammy Edwards is the junior starting quarterback at unbeaten Division II Valdosta State and has thrown four TD passes in two games entering Saturday night’s home game against Keiser. Austin Reed is the record-setting redshirt-senior QB at Western Kentucky. He led the nation in passing yards last season (4,746 yards) and has thrown for 589 yards and six touchdowns in two games as the 2-0 Hilltoppers visit No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday.

The quarterbacks at St. Augustine receive special attention. The school athletic director is Quinterrance Cooper, who quarterbacked the Yellow Jackets to their 2005 state championship and played wide receiver under coach Willie Taggart at Western Kentucky. The current Jackets’ quarterback coach is Will Hewlett, whose son is the Jackets’ starter. Coach Hewlett also coaches Indianapolis Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson, San Francisco starter Brock Purdy and a host of other NFL and college quarterbacks.

Yellow Jackets’ next two weeks

St. Augustine will remain at home for the next two weeks with high-impact opponents.

First up is next Friday’s showdown with rival Bartram Trail, which was off this week and should return UCF committed quarterback Riley Trujillo to the lineup after he missed two games with a “tweaked” right knee. St. Augustine coach Brian Braddock said he expects Hewlett and Lyons to return for Bartram. St. Augustine holds a 17-5 career record against the Bears, but Bartram has won five consecutive contests dating back to a St. Augustine win in 2017.

The following week, 3S-4 play continues when Matanzas visits for a key contest to help determine the region champion and automatic postseason berth. St. Augustine’s win last week at Brunswick ended the Georgia school’s 23-game regular-season win streak, dating back to Oct. 30, 2020.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football: Menendez Falcons-St. Augustine Yellow Jackets