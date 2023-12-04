Home cookin' again delivers as CU Buffs men's basketball routs Pepperdine

Dec. 3—Fast break

Why the Buffs won: CU shot .574 and recorded 22 assists, while holding Pepperdine to a .297 mark from the field in the first half.

Three stars:

1. Tristan da Silva. CU senior bounced back from a rough game at Colorado State in a big way, going 5-for-5 from the field and 10-for-10 at the free throw line before finishing with a game-high 22 points.

2. Cody Williams. Buffs freshman continued to come on strong, going 9-for-13 while scoring 21 points for the second consecutive game.

3. KJ Simpson. CU's point guard went 6-for-7 with 15 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Up next: The Buffs complete the away-from-home portion of the nonconference schedule on Sunday against No. 8 Miami in Brooklyn.

No doubt, at some point Colorado will have to find a way to take its show on the road if the ultimate goal is to land an NCAA Tournament berth.

Still, the product on display at home so far this season has been equally dominant and entertaining.

The CU men's basketball team put on another show at the CU Events Center on Sunday, rebounding from a rivalry loss at Colorado State by pummeling Pepperdine 91-66 in a nonconference matchup.

Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle said he met with several players one-on-one following Wednesday's defeat in Fort Collins. CU responded by turning in the sort of crisp, efficient effort that has been the norm at home through the first month of the season.

"Still some areas we need to keep getting better at. I never want to get satisfied, but I thought our guys bounced back. I knew they would," Boyle said. "I met with some guys individually after the Colorado State game, and we had a team a couple years ago (2020-21) that they didn't lose back-to-back games until (February). I think this is the kind of team that can be that kind of team in terms of their resolve and learning from the things that we don't do well and taking it into the next game and applying it.

"We'll see if that holds true or not. But I thought we bounced back emotionally, we bounced back with the way we played and had some really efficient offensive performances."

Tops among those performances was the effort from senior forward Tristan da Silva, who bounced back from a 3-for-11 showing at Colorado State to turn in a perfect shooting day, going 5-for-5 from the field and 10-for-10 at the free throw line before finishing with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and no turnovers.

In five home games this season, da Silva has shot .750 overall (30-for-40) while going 15-for-21 on 3-pointers. Da Silva wasn't the only player who thrived in a return to the Events Center, as Cody Williams (9-for-13), KJ Simpson (6-for-7) and Julian Hammond III (4-for-6) all produced efficient shooting totals.

CU finished with a .574 shooting percentage and hasn't shot lower than .520 in five home games. The Buffs also finished with 22 assists, giving them at least 20 assists in four of five home games. The Buffs finished 7-for-13 on 3-pointers, with da Silva, Williams and Simpson all going 2-for-2. Williams finished with 21 points for the second consecutive game.

"I don't really know what the difference is between playing at home and playing away, but there's just something about the Events Center," da Silva. "We just share the ball. We trust each other. We make plays for each other."

The Buffs never trailed and scored 11 consecutive points during a 16-3 first-half run that quickly blew the game open. CU did continue its habit of allowing the opposition to shoot better in the second half than the first — all eight of the Buffs opponents have done so this season — but Pepperdine shot just .297 in the first half as CU built a 24-point lead at the break.

"Just kind of seeing unselfishness, (getting) 22 assists this game," Williams said. "Just coming out there, moving the ball, playing team defense, getting back to the Colorado basketball. I feel like it's just the best feeling."

CU Buffs men's basketball 91, Pepperdine 66

Pepperdine (4-6)

Pitre 3-5 0-0 8, Mallette 7-14 0-0 15, Ajayi 4-18 4-8 13, Moore 2-11 4-4 8, Anderson 3-5 0-2 6, Stansberry 1-2 0-0 3, Cooper 3-6 3-3 10, Gassama 0-0 0-0 0, Cu. Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Squire 0-0 0-0 0. totals 24-64 11-17 66.

Colorado (6-2)

Co. Williams 9-13 1-2 21, da Silva 5-5 10-10 22, Lampkin 2-7 3-4 7, Hadley 2-6 1-1 5, Simpson 6-7 1-1 15, O'Brien 2-4 2-2 6, Hammond III 4-6 1-3 10, Dak 1-3 2-2 4, Diop 0-1 1-2 1, Carrington 0-1 0-1 0, Hurlburt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 22-28 91.

Halftime — Colorado 52-28. 3-point field goals — Pepperdine 7-19 (Pitre 2-3, Mallette 1-3, Ajayi 1-3, Moore 0-4, Stansberry 1-2, Cooper 1-2, Cu. Williams 1-2); Colorado 7-13 (Co. Williams 2-2, da Silva 2-2, Hadley 0-1, Simpson 2-2, O'Brien 0-1, Hammond III 1-3, Diop 0-1, Hurlburt 0-1). Rebounds — Pepperdine 29 (Pitre 6, Ajayi 6); Colorado 41 (Lampkin 10). Assists — Pepperdine 9 (Mallette 3); Colorado 22 (Simpson 4, O'Brien 4, Hammond 4). Turnovers — Pepperdine 13 (Anderson 4); Colorado 13 (Hadley 3). Total fouls — Pepperdine 20, Colorado 18. A — 7,231.