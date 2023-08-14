Home and Away's Mercedes Da Silva makes a move on Remi Carter

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Mercedes Da Silva will show her true colours on UK screens next week, as she makes her move on Remi Carter.

Ever since Remi hired talented violinist Mercedes to play with his band Lyrik, there has been tension amongst the musicians, with Remi's best friend Eden Fowler clashing with Mercedes on several occasions since her arrival.

Remi's girlfriend Bree Cameron has also felt uncomfortable over the presence of Mercedes, who Eden has described as having "zero moral compass", and in upcoming scenes Bree will have her reservations proved right.

In scenes that will air on Channel 5 in the UK next week, Bree prepares a big breakfast with Remi, after feeling left out during her boyfriend's recording preparations with Mercedes.

Unfortunately for Bree, her romantic breakfast is soon interrupted by Mercedes, who turns up to poach Remi in order to work on their musical game plan.

Bree is beginning to find it increasingly difficult to trust that Remi isn't interested in Mercedes romantically, particularly when her lunch offers and surprise snack visits to the studio are brushed aside.

Xander Delaney eventually helps Bree to decide that she wants to prove how much trust she has in Remi, so Bree commits to stop dropping in at the studio during Lyrik's recording sessions. When Mercedes catches wind of this, she is delighted.

Later in the week, the Lyrik members assemble in the studio and record a killer version of their track 'Hold Onto This Moment', complete with a string section by Mercedes. The musicians are in their element following the session, satisfied that they've made great progress on their new album.

They all jump into Theo Poulos's car to head home for the night - with the exception of Remi and Mercedes, who stay behind to complete more mixing. Once they are finally alone together, Mercedes decides to make her romantic move on Remi.

Shocked Remi is spiralling as he confesses to Eden that Mercedes kissed him. He worries that he should have seen the move coming, and wonders what he's going to tell Bree. However, there's no time for them to come up with a plan as Bree suddenly shows up.

As Remi and Bree sit down to breakfast, Remi is sweating as he worries about the situation. He can't bring himself to admit to what happened with Mercedes, which only makes matters worse.

Is Remi and Bree's relationship heading for trouble thanks to Mercedes's scheming?

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

