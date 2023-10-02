Home and Away's Felicity Newman deceives Tane Parata in new scenes

Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid.



Home and Away's Felicity Newman is set to deceive Tane Parata in upcoming scenes.

Tane has been obsessed with wanting to start a family with Felicity lately, while she has been hesitant – particularly as she's previously been adamant that she doesn't want to have children.

After realising how much he's hurting, Felicity told Tane she's changed her mind and wants to try and start a family, but it was apparent she isn't as keen to do this as she made out.

In scenes set to air this week (via Australia's TV Week magazine), we'll see that Felicity is still taking her contraception pills, and Tane doesn't know.

Considering their marriage is on the rocks already, what will happen if Tane finds out?

Speaking previously about his character's feelings, Ethan Browne, who plays Tane, said: "Felicity giving [him] the green light to start a family is everything he could have asked for. He's just over the moon."

It's been a tough few weeks and months for the couple, as Felicity has been struggling in the wake of being attacked by Jeremy, while the Parata family have more recently had to deal with matriarch Gemma suffering an accident in New Zealand.

