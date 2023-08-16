Home and Away's Angelina Thomson shares romantic New York trip with boyfriend

Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid

Home and Away star Angelina Thomson has shared photos of her romantic holiday in New York City.

The actor, who plays Kirby Aramoana on the Australian soap, travelled to the Big Apple with boyfriend Lachlan Dearing, making use of the soap's two-week break from filming.

The star, who joined Home and Away last year, arrived in the States last week, and has been updating her Instagram followers on her travels around the city.

Related: Home and Away's John Palmer and Irene Roberts spark romance rumours

"DAY 1 in NYC 🍎✨ Wild. So very wild," she wrote in one post, with a video showing the happy couple in front of the Brooklyn Bridge. "Jet lag. So much coffee… average but absolutely necessary.

"Straight to Broadway M&M. Times Square. Radio City. Central Park. Sore feet. Subway. Dumbo. Brooklyn Bridge. Tired eyed giggles. Full bladders. Subway. Naps. First Broadway show… OMG incredible ✨🌟💥 Timesquare at night 🤩🤯 Pizza and unpacking. All with my best friend… wowoweewow I love you LD".

A second post featured a clip of the pair on the viewing platform of the Empire State Building, with Angelina writing in the caption: "NYC slash The Empire State Building slash… Everyday LIFE with my love is the best feeling ever 🍎🍎🍎✨✨✨❣️❣️❣️🥰🥰🥰".

In recent developments on the soap at Australian pace, Thomson's character Kirby has been deliberating over her future with band Lyrik, following an offer for her to pursue a solo career during a meeting with record label executive Forrest.

Related: Home and Away's Mercedes Da Silva makes a move on Remi Carter

Given her prior feelings of discontent in the band, along with her recent breakup with fellow member Theo Poulos, Kirby decided to depart the group and follow her dreams, informing manager Justin Morgan of the news.

"Firstly, I just want to say thanks – you have been a really good manager," she told him. "You believe in me and you believe in my music, and honestly that means the world. I have to do what's right for me. I'm really sorry. I just wanted to give you the heads-up as a courtesy."

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7plus.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like