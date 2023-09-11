Home and Away star Sophie Dillman shares new role after Ziggy exit

Ex-Home and Away star Sophie Dillman has shared her next role following her exit from the soap.

In her column for Yahoo Lifestyle Australia, the actress revealed that she has swapped Summer Bay for East London after landing a role in a production of Breakfast with Johnny Wilkinson with Wanstead Theatre Company.

Dillman added that she'd always enjoyed in working in theatre, feeling both excited and nervous to get stuck into a new role, writing: "When I was offered this role I was ecstatic and petrified all at once.

"Ecstatic because the character is so much fun, the story is hilarious, and the director, cast and producers are lovely. The feeling of being petrified, however, is definitely overriding the elation at this point in time."

She continued: "I haven't played anyone except Ziggy for the last seven years... All of a sudden, I am throwing myself into a totally different character, surrounded by total strangers."

Dillman had played Ziggy Astoni on the Australian soap since 2017, leaving earlier this year after six years in the role.

She exited the soap alongside her partner Patrick O'Connor, who played Ziggy's boyfriend Dean Thompson, with the two characters relocating to Queensland following an emotional baby storyline.

Initially meeting on the set of Home and Away, Dillman and O'Connor's relationship has gone from strength to strength, with the couple moving to London together.

Earlier this month, the actress opened up about the body shaming she'd received while the soap, revealing she was one of the only cast members who received questions over wearing a bikini.

"None of the straight-sized actors/actresses have their confidence questioned or value put up for debate," she said, adding that she often "hated" wearing a bikini on the job.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7plus.Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

