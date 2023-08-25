Home and Away star Kirsty Marillier responds to on-screen dad arrival

Home and Away spoilers follow.

Home and Away star Kirsty Marillier has responded to the arrival of her on-screen father.

The actor debuted as Rose Delaney last year, with the Summer Bay cop recently wondering about the identity of her biological father.

Using her detective skills, Rose discovers a photo of her mother with a South African lecturer, Samuel Edwards, and she suspects that he may be her father.

Bert LaBonte made his first appearance as Samuel in Thursday's (August 24) episode, and Marillier revealed that his arrival was a dream come true for her.

"I saw him [Bert] on stage in a production in Melbourne a few years ago and he was so terrific in it," she told Stuff. "I went up to him afterwards and said, 'I want you to play my dad in something.'"

"That was in 2019. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I have to act with him in something and I need to play his daughter', and now I have," she added, before explaining more about Rose's uncertainty about her heritage.

"Rose is very disconnected from her African heritage and I think that this really does spark a journey for her. It opened something up that she wasn't aware that she needed and I think that can always be quite discombobulating for a person," she said.

"She has a really strong sense of self but while she was part of a really strong, happy family unit, there was always one thing that she didn't know about herself – the identity of her biological father."

"I think that can be painful. It can be sharp, it can be saddening, it can bring up anger. There's so many emotions that it can bring up in someone. It could bring up a lot of rage or a lot of sadness. It could bring up both at once. It can also bring joy," she added.

