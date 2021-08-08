Home and Away split story for Nikau and Bella

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Nikau Parata faces the consequences of his infidelity on UK screens next week, as Bella Nixon decides to end their relationship.

Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is currently struggling with his guilt after sleeping with his scheming modelling agent Sienna Blake.

In next week's episodes, the situation comes to a head after Sienna (Rose Riley) continues to play ruthless mind games with Nikau.

When Sienna 'innocently' asks Bella (Courtney Miller) to be the photographer at Nikau's latest photoshoot, Nikau is nervous about them being in such close proximity.

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

The young model is well aware that Sienna is toying with him, leaving him to wonder whether she'll spill the beans to Bella or not.

Nikau feels even worse when he finds out that his work colleague Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) also knows about his recent betrayal.

Nikau rebukes Allegra for helping Sienna to manipulate him into cheating on Bella. Allegra makes no apologies for her part in things, reminding Nikau that she didn't put him in Sienna's bed that night.

The tense situation is overseen by Nikau's uncle Tane (Ethan Browne), who already knows about the cheating scandal.

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

When Tane sees how much stress Nikau is under, he urges him to tell Bella everything before somebody else does.

In the end, Nikau takes this advice and confesses to Bella that he cheated with Sienna.

Bella is distraught over the revelation and immediately wants nothing more to do with Nikau.

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

She also takes the opportunity to confront Sienna – and has to be pulled away by Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) when things threaten to get out of hand.

Later on, Bella deletes all of the photos that she took at Nikau's recent shoot – the first step in cutting all ties with him.

Bella then invites Nikau to come and see her at the pier apartment, but leaves him crushed by announcing that he's dead to her. Has Nikau lost Bella for good?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday, August 16, Tuesday, August 17 and Wednesday, August 18 at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5. Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

