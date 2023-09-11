Home and Away newcomer Dana in shocking kidnap storyline

Home and Away spoilers for Australian-pace episodes follow.

Home and Away is going to air a shocking kidnap storyline for newcomer Dana this week.

As detailed in Australia's TV Week, Dana is fighting for her life across the next few episodes as corrupt police officer Madden takes her to an abandoned warehouse, after she previously came out of hiding to protect her sister Harper.

He ties her to a chair and leaves her with his colleague Fletcher, then goes back to the police station. There he tells everyone that Dana escaped, before texting Fletcher to "do it now".

At the warehouse, Fletcher gets out a syringe and approaches Dana as she screams for help.

Cash and Rose are on the hunt for Dana and the two officers, having figured out that something was very wrong when they went to the station beforehand and realised that none of them were there. The question is, will they manage to find Dana in time?



Nicholas Cartwright, who plays Cash, told the publication: "Cash and Rose are on the back foot from the get-go.

"But they know they have to act quickly, because everything is beginning to look extremely serious."

These scenes will air in the UK in late October.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7plus.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

