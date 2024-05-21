Holywell and Llay Tier 2 appeals successful

Cymru North champions Holywell Town have appealed successfully against their FAW Tier 2 licence refusal.

Despite winning he title, the Flintshire club were not promoted at the end of the season after deciding not to appeal against a Tier 1 licence rejection.

But they were facing the threat of relegation to the third tier Adran Leagues after the refusal to grant them a Tier 2 licence

Holywell said the refusal was "down to an anomaly with a DBS” and their appeal has been successful.

Llay Welfare have also been successful in their appeal after their initial Tier 2 licence application was rejected.

They will face Llanuwchllyn in the Ardal North play-off final, with the winners securing promotion to the Cymru North.