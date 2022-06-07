Holy Trinity players recap weekend at Rutgers football camp

Nine players from Holy Trinity in Long Island were at the Rutgers football camp over the weekend, continuing a pipeline of recruits from one of the premier programs in New York.

Coach Kahmal Roy guided Holy Trinity to a 10-0 record last year.

Holy Trinity has some very strong players on their roster and one, class of 2023 wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite, just committed to the Rutgers football program last week. And Josiah Brown, one of the top players in New York in the class of 2024, has been a frequent visitor at Rutgers over the past few months.

Rutgers boasts two players from Long Island in this recruiting class: the aforementioned Braithwaite and safety Ian Strong, who also committed last week.

RutgersWire caught up with a number of the Holy Trinity athletes at the camp over the weekend. Check out what they had to say about the camp, the facilities and head coach Greg Schiano as well as assistant coaches Matt Hewitt and Scott Vallone, wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw and linebackers coach Corey Hetherman.

Justin Costa (class of 2024 at Holy Trinity; offensive lineman)

“I had a great experience at Rutgers this past weekend. It was my first time on campus. The energy was amazing. I learned to keep good space on my kick steps, keep my feet and hands moving at all times.

“Also important to have a good first punch. Coach Vallone and the rest of the staff made sure the offensive lineman wouldn’t lose. Coach Vallone is my favorite coach. I would really enjoy playing for him someday. I am eager to take what I learned this past weekend to continue and improve my game. I am definitely looking forward to coming back to Rutgers camp next year to show my progress and growth as a player. “

Chase Cruz (class of 2025 at Holy Trinity; wide receiver)

“I have been very active on the college camp circuit and just arrived at Rutgers from Notre Dame football camp. This was my second Rutgers football camp and I was really looking forward to this weekend. The Rutgers coaches brought a lot of energy. Coach Shaw is really passionate and relates well to me and my teammates. I feel I got better this weekend. I am looking forward to implementing what I learned this weekend to the season ahead.”

Kareem Gray (class of 2025 at Holy Trinity; running back)

“I had a great time this weekend at the Rutgers CHOP Elite camp. It was great to learn from a Big Ten coaching staff. I was able to compete with some of the best players in the region. The Rutgers coaches brought a lot of energy and made the day enjoyable. I can’t wait to go back next year.”

Hopeton Antwan James (class of 2024 at Holy Trinity; linebacker)

“This was my first time at Rutgers. The campus was beautiful and the coaching staff was high energy. I learned a lot of technique and I felt I did well in my individual drills and assignments. I was able to meet and talk to some of the Rutgers linebackers during the breaks. They shared some great advice about preparation and talking care of your body. I love the school. It was a great experience and I will definitely be back next year.”

Andre Kirton (class of 2023 at Holy Trinity; wide receiver and special teams)

“The camp was an amazing experience. I loved coach Matt Hewitt. His energy is contagious. Not only did I get great coaching, but I was also able to polish up on some of my favorite drills. The staff taught me some new tactics and techniques that I will certainly use to amplify my game. I felt that I ran well and did a good job covering the best receivers. This was definitely a camp for the books”

Nick Parisi (class of 2024 at Holy Trinity; linebacker)

“I had a great time. This was probably my best camp performance so far. The staff all knew my name….which was really cool. I was really happy to see coach Hewitt and coach Vallone again. They noticed the hard work I am putting in the gym as I gained 10 pounds since the last time we met and also grew an inch. This was my first opportunity to meet and workout for coach Hetherman. I was absolutely shocked he knew my name. He was an amazing coach. I can truly see myself playing for him one day. I learned so much. He is so detailed with technique. He is a great teacher of football.”

Jayden Simpson (class of 2025 at Holy Trinity; wide receiver)

“I had a great experience at the Rutgers CHOP Elite camp. I learned a lot of new techniques from coach Shaw and his staff. I received constructive and positive feedback from both the Rutgers coaching staff and the Rutgers football players who were assisting with the drills. Overall, the camp provided me with a lot of insight as to what I need to do to play at this level. It was extremely helpful and I will definitely come back next year.

Enoch Thomas (class of 2025 at Holy Trinity; safety)

“My experience at Rutgers was truly an eye-opener for me. I now understand what it takes to be a scholarship athlete. I learned about work ethic and the overall college experience from my interactions with the players on the Rutgers football team. They were very helpful with the drills and technique. I really love coach Matt Hewitt. I can see myself playing for him. I love his energy and his passion for the game. Overall, I had fun. The staff made us work hard but we also had a lot of fun out there. I would love to play for Rutgers someday in the future. That is my goal.”

Melan Williams (class of 2023 at Holy Trinity; defensive back)

““First, I have to thank coach Schiano and the staff for inviting me on campus for the camp. It was a really great experience to compete against some of the top players from around the region.

“I was able to talk and learn from the Rutgers coaches as well as the current linebackers on the team. It was great seeing New York linebacker, Moses Walker, who paved the way for many New York kids to get looks from Rutgers”

