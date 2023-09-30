Holy Trinity defenders talk shutout of Halifax, Week 6
Holy Trinity defenders Wyatt Chanda and Kriston Gibson spoke to 321preps after a 42-8 District 4-1S win over Halifax Academy on Sept. 29, 2023.
Holy Trinity defenders Wyatt Chanda and Kriston Gibson spoke to 321preps after a 42-8 District 4-1S win over Halifax Academy on Sept. 29, 2023.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
The two-way Colorado star has gone "straight positive" in reaching out to Colorado State's Henry Blackburn, the player who delivered a late hit against him.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals the tips he thinks could ensure victory in Week 4.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Check out our latest fantasy basketball position preview for 2023-24.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals who he's putting his chips on for Week 4.
After a thorough beatdown in the morning round, the USA salvaged a bit of pride in the afternoon, but not much else.
Through four games, Detroit has improved in one key area that allows the Lions to play to their strengths, and right now there aren't many teams in the conference clearly better than them.
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
Many of the biggest brands in the sport face intriguing road tests this week. Could that be a recipe for some upsets?
Will QB Cameron Rising play for the first time all season?
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The Americans never led once and find themselves in 4-0 hole.
Now that the former Texas A&M running back has burst onto the scene with a four-touchdown, 233-yard performance, those who've coached and scouted him don't expect his star to fade anytime soon.