Holy Toledo: Bella's bucket sends WSU to WBIT semis

Mar. 29—PULLMAN — In her five years in Pullman, Washington State's Bella Murekatete never had a play drawn up for her for a game-winning shot.

On Thursday, the senior post finally got her chance at glory in her last women's basketball game at Beasley Coliseum.

Teammate Tara Wallack tossed the ball in from the baseline, and Murekatete caught it at the free-throw line and rose up over the defender for a go-ahead jump shot with three seconds remaining against Toledo (28-6) in the quarterfinals of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament.

The shot sailed through the net and the Cougars (21-14) went on to win 63-61 to advance to the Final Four of the WBIT.

"I've coached Bella five years and I've never set up a play for her to take the last shot. But I have a lot of confidence (in her)," WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. "That's what you love: the experience of these seniors that don't want to be done playing, and are playing for a lot, leading your team to victory and making the key plays at the end of the game."

Murekatete finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Wallack tallied 14 points and the pass of the game to set her up for the game-winning score.

Freshman guard Eleonora Villa led with 15 points and senior forward Beyonce Bea pulled down 12 rebounds.

With the win, the Cougars will be one of the few basketball teams in the nation still playing hoops in April.

No. 1 seed WSU will face fourth-seeded Illinois (17-15) at 2 p.m. Pacific on Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse, home of Butler University, in Indianapolis.

"Everybody was on tonight and I'm super proud of the girls (that) we get to play one more game," Murekatete said.

Rallying to keep season alive

WSU trailed 34-30 at halftime and fell behind by as many as 10 points early in the third quarter.

Toledo — which lost just one game in Mid-America Conference play and fell one game short of making the NCAA tournament — looked like the more composed team up to that point.

Through a steady dose of Sammi Mikonowicz (18 points), Hannah Noveroske (14) and Quinesha Lockett (12), the Rockets were the more explosive team out of halftime.

Mikonowicz's transition 3-pointer gave them a 40-30 lead early in the third.

Then Murekatete made a traditional three-point play and the Cougars started chipping away.

"I think we just had a really slow start and we just had to take a deep breath and focus on not making turnovers and locking down on defense," said Bea, whose tough work in the paint contributed to WSU's 37-25 advantage in rebounds. "And from there we started to hit shots and got back into it."

A frantic final minute

Bea's baseline jumper tied the game at 48 seconds left and Murekatete snatched a steal under the hoop on the other end.

WSU drained the clock and ended up with the ball under their own hoop with four seconds left. That's when Murekatete sank the game-winner.

Toledo had a chance for its own heroics, but Lockett's shot didn't fall at the buzzer.

Up next

Monday's game against the Fighting Illini will be a shot to advance to play for the inaugural WBIT championship.

Ethridge joked that the Cougars will have to watch the famous basketball film, "Hoosiers," which features an iconic game played at Hinkle Fieldhouse — the same arena where WSU will try to make its own history.

"I think we have to spend some time and watch 'Hoosiers' because they have no idea about the arena we're going into," Ethridge said. "It's just a new generation. We've gotta catch them up to what this is all about."

TOLEDO (28-6, 17-1)

Mikonowicz 8-10 0-0 18, Lockett 5-12 1-1 12, Wiard 2-10 1-1 5, Goss 1-5 0-0 2, Garcia 1-5 0-0 2, Noveroske 7-10 0-0 14, Rinat 1-3 0-0 3, Barnes 1-2 0-0 3, Cook 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 2-2 61.

WASHINGTON STATE (21-14, 7-11)

E. Villa 5-9 3-4 15, Wallack 6-12 0-0 14, Murekatete 5-13 1-3 11, Tuhina 3-10 0-0 6, Bea 3-4 0-0 6, J. Villa 2-4 0-0 5, Clarke 2-5 0-0 4, Covill 1-2 0-0 2, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 4-7 63.

Toledo 14 20 17 10—61

Washington St. 16 14 19 14—63

3-Point Goals — Toledo 5-12 (Mikonowicz 2-3, Barnes 1-1, Rinat 1-2, Lockett 1-3, Garcia 0-3), Washington St. 5-18 (E. Villa 2-5, Wallack 2-5, J. Villa 1-3, Tuhina 0-5). Assists — Toledo 16 (Lockett 5), Washington St. 14 (E. Villa 4). Rebounds — Toledo 25 (Mikonowicz 5), Washington St. 37 (Bea 12). Total Fouls — Toledo 7, Washington St. 10 11. Technical Fouls — None. Fouled out — None. A — 901.

