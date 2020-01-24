Holy shamoly! Big Bryson destroys tee shot, drives 359-yard par 4 in Dubai

In case you haven't heard, Bryson DeChambeau has recently added some bulk to his body. According to him, he's around the 225-pound mark and hitting the ball so far that, by his calculations, slow play will never again be an issue.

DeChambeau showed off his power on Friday at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, dropping Thor's hammer into his tee shot on the 359-yard, par-4 17th hole.

DeChambeau drove the green, his ball finishing in the left fringe. He got up and down from there for his seventh birdie of the round. The defending champion shot 5-under 67 and, at 7 under par, is one shot off the 36-hole lead.

"It’s opened new boundaries that I never thought was possible," DeChambeau said of his increased power.

"I don’t know necessarily how to control all of it yet, but I’m getting to a place where I’m starting to learn what driver I need under the gun, in certain conditions, what to do and how to apply that power that will keep me in the fairway and allow me to have more scoring opportunities. So it’s a gigantic leap for me."