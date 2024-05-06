Holy Redeemer student recognized by non-profit

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Outstanding achievements in the classroom and on the fields. A young lady from Holy Redeemer High School is being recognized by a local non-profit.

Isabella Granteed is an honor student. United Way Wyoming Valley recently recognized her scholastic achievements as one of the students who are part of their vision of the valley.

Isabella is also a standout athlete and has been recognized for her athletic abilities in soccer and track.

“I was all-state my junior year for soccer, which was a great award. Then my senior year I got Citizens Voice Player of the Year for soccer. Then for track starting my sophomore year, I made it to states and I placed 9th and 10th in the 100 and 200 meters. Then junior year, I placed 13th in the four-by-one and 9th in the 200 meters,” stated Granted.

She also has dedicated many hours to community service. Isabella says among her greatest achievements and successes is making her mom very proud.

“My mom, as she is a black woman herself, was very proud of me. She feels like it’s great that I was represented.”

When she’s not making strides in the classroom and on the field she enjoys spending time with friends.

“I love going out to eat, I go out to eat a lot with my friends and we go bowling and everything,” said Granted.

Two of her close friends say she’s a great person to be around.

“She’s just fun to be around. She’s always making jokes they’re always funny,” said Donato Strish, a senior at Holy Redeemer High School.

Another friend who is also her teammate in soccer and track says Isabella is an asset to the team.

“She’s definitely a leader. She definitely knows how to command the field and just make sure she brings that positive experience and everything that we do,” explained Emily Krevey, senior at Holy Redeemer High School.

Isabella’s plans for after high school?

“I’m hoping to attend college and major in criminal justice,” expressed Granted.

Here’s to you Isabella!

