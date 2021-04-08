Holy Redeemer stays perfect with win over MMI Prep

Apr. 8—WILKES-BARRE — It was only the third game of the season for Holy Redeemer, but the Royals found themselves facing adversity rather quickly Wednesday afternoon against MMI Prep.

The first three batters for MMI reached safely, and for the first time this season, Holy Redeemer trailed.

But the response was fast and furious. The Royals answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning and went on to beat MMI Prep, 11-1, at Hollenback Park. Holy Redeemer is now 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Division 2. MMI Prep is 2-2 and 0-2.

"That last couple of games we got off to a little slow start," Holy Redeemer manager Chris Ritsick said. "We have to be prepared early. We have been sloppy early in the game."

MMI Prep began its threat in the first when Jacob Magula led off the game with a walk. He took second on an error and later scored on Kevin McNulty's infield single. Redeemer starter Tyler Hoedl bounced back and got the next three hitters, stranding two MMI runners.

"We made a couple of mistakes that really hurt us," MMI Prep manager Ryan Jastremsky said. "We missed a couple of signs. I thought in the first inning we might have been able to get another run or two out of it. We will learn from it."

After MMI Prep starter Kevin McNulty got the first two hitters, the Royals strung together three consecutive hits with Hunter Austra and Cameron Krugel delivering RBIs to put the Royals ahead, 2-1.

Luke Kopec led off the bottom of the second with his first hit of the season, a home run to left. With four games this week and his pitching staff stretched thin, Jastremsky lifted McNulty, and the Royals were able to tack on eight runs over the final three innings of the game.

Holy Redeemer finished the day with 14 hits, five of them for extra bases. The Royals now have seven doubles on the season as well as 28 hits.

"The first couple of games it was hit and miss throughout the lineup," Ritsick said. "We were solid one-through-nine today.

Aside from allowing the first inning run, Hoedl only allowed two runners to get as far as second base in picking up his first win of the season. He struck out seven and walked just two. He retired the final six batters he faced in order, four of them by strikeout.

"He was a little rusty in the first inning," Ritsick said of Hoedl. "He missed some spots. He got in a groove in the end. It was definitely something positive."

MMI Prep scored 25 runs in its first two games, but has scored two runs in conference games. The Preppers left five runners on base against the Royals, two of them on second and the other on third.

"I thought we only had a couple of bad at-bats today," Jastremsky said. "Even though we are not getting the results we are taking good approaches. That is what we want to do. We want to make the other team work and have to think about us on the bases. We will keep getting better."

MMI Prep Holy Redeemer

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Magula dh 2 1 1 0 Dudeck 1b 2 0 1 1

Rinehimer rf 0 0 0 0 Bush ph 0 0 0 1

Danchinsion 2b 2 0 1 0 Martin ss 3 0 0 0

McNulty p 3 0 1 1 Griffin cf 3 1 1 0

Williams 1b 2 0 0 0 Austra c 3 2 3 1

Castro 3b 2 0 0 0 Krugel rf 3 1 3 1

Eyerly ss 2 0 0 0 Elmes lf 2 1 0 0

Kelly lf 2 0 0 0 Miller dh 3 2 2 2

Lispi lf 0 0 0 0 Hoedl p/p 0 0 0 0

Valkusky c 2 0 0 0 Rosen p/p 0 0 0 0

Rinaldi cf 1 0 0 0 Kopec 3b 3 2 2 1

Spencer rf 1 0 1 0 DeMauro 2b 3 2 2 3

Drobnock p 0 0 0 0

Totals 19 1 4 1 Totals 25 11 14 10

MMI Prep 100 000 0 — 1

Holy Redeemer 215 030 x — 11

2B: Kip Miller (HR), Cameron Krugel (HR), Hunter Austra (HR), Dino DeMauro (HR).

HR: Luke Kopec (HR).

MMI Prep IP H R ER BB SO

McNulty, LP 2 4 3 3 1 2

Eyerly 2 7 5 5 0 1

Drobnock .1 3 3 2 0 0

Holy Redeemer IP H R ER BB SO

Hoedl, WP 4 2 1 1 2 7

Rosen 1 2 0 0 0 0

------

Nanticoke Area 10 Wyoming Seminary 2

At Wyoming Seminary, Luke Myers, Jake Krupinski, Nick Matson and Owen Brown all had three hits as Nanticoke Area picked up a win over Wyoming Seminary.

Matson pitched the first four innings to get the win. Myers and Krupinski each had a triple, while Krupinski led the team with four RBIs.

Ethan Kruger had two hits including a double and an RBI for Wyoming Seminary. Gavin Flanley added a single and an RBI.

Nanticoke Area Wyoming Sem

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Myers 2b 3 3 3 0 Amend c 3 1 1 0

Keegan 2b 1 0 0 0 Youngman cf 3 1 1 0

Krupinski 3b 4 3 3 4 Murphy rf 3 0 0 0

Torres 3b 0 0 0 0 Flanley p/p 2 0 1 1

Cease ss 5 0 1 1 Kruger ss 3 0 2 1

Matson p 3 2 3 2 Hromisin 3b/p 3 0 0 0

McRoberts ss 1 0 0 0 Shah p/p 0 0 0 0

Sura dh 3 0 0 0 Vodzak lf 1 0 0 0

Spencer lf 3 0 1 2 Vought ph 1 0 0 0

Ultsh 0 0 0 0 Williamson 1b 1 0 0 0

Bielecki cf 1 0 0 0 Aiello ph 1 0 0 0

Makiewicz lf 1 0 0 0 Evan 2b 2 0 0 0

Brown rf 3 1 3 0 Kraus ph 1 0 0 0

Egenski c 3 0 0 0

Casey c 0 0 0 0

Piestrak 1b 4 0 1 0

Totals 35 9 15 9 Totals 24 2 5 2

Nanticoke Area 201 403 0 — 10

Wyoming Seminary 101 000 0 — 2

2B: Derek Cease (NA), Ethan Kruger (Sem), Nick Matson (NA) 2, Justin Spencer (NA).

3B: Jake Krupinski (NA), Luke Myers (NA).

Nanticoke Area IP H R ER BB SO

Matson, WP 4 5 2 2 2 5

Cease 3 0 0 0 0 5

Wyoming Seminary IP H R ER BB SO

Flanley, LP 3.2 9 7 7 2 1

Hromisin 2.1 5 3 3 3 2

Shah 1 1 0 0 1 2

------

Lake-Lehman 10, Hanover Area 0

At Lake-Lehman, Nick Finarelli and Max Paczewski combined on a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Lake-Lehman defeated Hanover Area.

Finarelli went the first five innings and finished with 11 strikeouts. Paczewski came on to pitch the sixth. Ty Federici had two hits including a double and drove in four runs. Connor Morgan had two hits and scored two runs.

Zach Murphy had the only hit for Hanover Area.

Hanover Area Lake-Lehman

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Jaslar 2b 2 0 0 0 Pczwski 3b/p 5 1 2 1

Kolbicka p 2 0 0 0 Morgan cf 4 2 2 0

Hummer 1b 3 0 0 0 Spencer ss 2 1 0 1

Richards c 3 0 0 0 Federici 1b 3 1 2 4

Murphy ss 3 0 1 0 Finarelli p/p 3 0 1 1

Vigorito 3b 2 0 0 0 Finarelli c 3 1 1 0

Martinez lf 1 0 0 0 Sholtis 2b 1 0 0 0

Smith lf 1 0 0 0 Buzalka ph 1 0 0 0

Geisinger cf 1 0 0 0 Bean lf 1 1 0 1

Schiel ph 1 0 0 0 Wallace 0 1 0 0

Martinez rf 2 0 0 0 Morio rf 3 1 1 1

Buckholtz 0 1 0 0

Totals 21 0 1 0 Totals 26 10 9 9

Hanover Area 000 000 0 — 0

Lake-Lehman 011 215 x — 10

2B: Ty Federici (LL).

Hanover Area IP H R ER BB SO

Kolbicka, LP 3.2 5 4 2 4 3

Murphy 2 3 6 5 3 0

Vigorito 0 1 0 0 1 0

Lake-Lehman IP H R ER BB SO

Finarelli, WP 5 1 0 0 2 11

Paczewski 1 0 0 0 0 2

