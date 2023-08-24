Holy Name at Lake Catholic football: Preview capsule for Aug. 25 game

Aug. 24—Holy Name at Lake Catholic

What: Non-conference game

When: 7 p.m., Aug. 26

Where: Jerome T. Osborne Stadium

Records: Lake Catholic 0-1, Holy Name 0-1

Last week: Cardinal Mooney def. Lake Catholic, 29-26, Padua def. Holy Name, 21-9

For the record: In somewhat of an oddity, Lake Catholic set new program records for passing in a game (Frankie Trinetti's 399 yards) and touchdown receptions in a game (Cross Nimmo's three ties a program record) but still came up on the short end of a 29-26 score to Mooney. That being said, Mooney is a standout, tradition-rich and formidable Week 1 foe. If the Cougars continue to churn out that kind of offensive productivity — D.J. Sears also had a big receiving game — then they'll be tough to deal with all season long. ... Holy Name couldn't get its offense going last week against Padua, but the talent is there to get it going this week. Andrew Cole moved from receiver to quarterback this year. Keep an eye on 6-2 receiver Collin Doskocz and senior running back Williams Dix. Holy Name was a Division III state semifinalist last year, so big-game experience is there despite the graduation of a strong senior class.

