Holy horses! Florida State mascot among those to receive blessing ahead of ACC Tournament

Florida State's mascot, Cimarron, is getting as much help as it can for FSU men's basketball ahead of its ACC Tournament second-round game against Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Monday, the mascot was a part of a "Blessing of the Mascots" held at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. The ACC Tournament is being held at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

BLESSING OF THE MASCOTS 🏀



The ACC mascots got blessed at the National Cathedral before they face off at the ACC Championship this week here in DC! ⛪️ pic.twitter.com/NCE5hRk8p8 — John Rogers (@JohnRogers7News) March 11, 2024

WJLA's John Rogers reported that all ACC mascots were invited to be blessed by members of the cathedral's clergy, including the Duke Blue Devil and Wake Forest Demon Deacon.

"Personally, I hope the Florida State mascot got extra blessings. I'm just saying that myself," Rogers, an FSU alumnus, said in his report.

The infamous X, formerly Twitter, account Sickos Committee reposted the video and reacted to the blessing.

"Ok, this might be the wildest thing I've seen in...forever. Also, Otto's little shimmy is amazing. ALSO also THEY LET A BLUE DEVIL IN THE NATIONAL CATHEDRAL," Sickos Committee posted.

Cimarron, who is portrayed in an Appaloosa horse costume, was revived in 2012 to appear at FSU athletic events. It is commonly seen at FSU men's and women's basketball games.

The Seminoles will need all the help they can get as a No. 9 seed, needing to win out to make the NCAA Tournament.

They face No. 8 Virginia Tech, whom they split the season series with. In their last meeting, the Hokies won in Blacksburg, defeating FSU, 83-75 on Feb. 13.

The Seminoles went 16-15 overall and 10-10 in ACC play. They had a 5-1 start in conference play before going 5-9 in their final 14 games.

In the latest NIT Bracketology forecast, FSU is predicted to face No. 3 seed UCF in Orlando.

How to watch FSU men's basketball vs. Virginia Tech

Who: ACC Tournament second round - No. 9 Florida State (16-15, 10-10) vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech (18-13, 10-10)

When: Wednesday, Noon at Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: ESPN/101.5 FM

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

