Holy Cross uses hook-and-ladder play twice to reach the win column

DELRAN – The Holy Cross Prep Academy football team might want to consider running the hook-and-ladder play more often.

With its back against the wall in the closing minute of regulation, the Lancers used the gadget play twice on two fourth-down calls. The second time provided the decisive touchdown as Chris Scott took the lateral and tip-toed down the sideline 18 yards to the end zone for a 32-27 win over Gloucester Catholic Friday at Tom Reilly Stadium.

It’s the kind of play that Holy Cross head coach TJ Maderia hopes means more than just a victory in mid-October.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever been down and had to come back in the last minute to win a game and do it,” said Maderia, who is his fourth season with Holy Cross. “To come out here and be able to finish this one off, It feels like we’re turning the corner here.”

More: Football 2023: Check out all our content for the South Jersey high school season

Holy Cross improved to 3-4 on the season, the most wins for the program since 2019, when the team went 3-7. The Lancers are chasing their first winning season in five years.

“This is the type of win that can really rally our team,” said junior quarterback Will Updike, who threw for three scores in the game.

Holy Cross calls perfect play - twice

Trailing 27-26 with 63 seconds left, Holy Cross was faced with a fourth-down call. Updike said one of the wide receivers asked the coach if they could run the hook-and-ladder. And like Doug Pederson in the Super Bowl LII, the coach said yes.

“We work on the hook-and-ladder play all the time,” Maderia said. “Over the last three years, I’d say we’re 4-for-4 on converting it.

“It’s something fun we do at practice. But to call in the game, it’s just the confidence we have in these kids to complete it.”

Updike connected with junior wideout Manny Doku, who flipped the ball to Scott running down the right sideline and got enough yards to move the chains.

Three plays later, the Lancers were faced with a similar situation and called the same play.

“I was a little nervous, but I've got to make plays; I’m a playmaker,” Scott said.

Touchdown Holy Cross: Scott 18 with lateral, Doku had the catch from Updike ( conversion failed)…..lancers back in front with 31.9 left to play…32-27@hcpreplancers @gcramsfootball @SJGridironGang pic.twitter.com/V1Li0EEcRz — Tom McGurk (@McGurkSports) October 14, 2023

And that’s exactly what he did as he took another lateral from Doku, and somehow stayed inbounds on his way to the go-ahead score.

“(Scott) is a helluva athlete, he’s done everything for us,” Updike said.

The 5-foot-7, 145-pound Scott is a special player for the Lancers, especially on special teams.

His 91-yard kickoff return in the first quarter helped Holy Cross erase an early 6-0 deficit and give the team the lead without running an offensive play.

“I saw the hole, followed my blockers and just go,” Scott said. “I love my team.”

Scott has four return touchdowns this season, including three on kickoffs. He also locked up Friday’s win with an interception, his second pick of the season, and had a third touchdown off a run in the second half.

“Electric is a great way to describe him,” Maderia said. “He fit in right away with this team. He’s a helluva football player and an even better kid.”

Along with his sophomore brother, Anthony D’Ambrosio, it’s quite combo for the Lancers. The duo is dubbed “The Brothers of Destruction” by the coaching staff.Junior lineman CJ Pearce created plenty of havoc too, recording two sacks and numerous tackles.After winning two straight games to close out September, Gloucester Catholic has lost two in a row to fall to 2-4. Junior quarterback Jack Mustaro hit senior Andrew Kuc on a 73-yard touchdown play and Mike Freeman booted the extra point to give the Rams a 27-26 lead with just under seven minutes to play.

Game notes

Keep an eye on Holy Cross linebacker Vincent D’Ambrosio. The freshman was impressive, looking like a magnet to the ball and seemed to be around most of the tackles throughout the night.

“He’s the heart and soul of our defense,” Maderia said. “He’s a 14-year-old kid playing varsity football against mostly 17- and 18-year-olds. He just comes in and works hard every day. That’s something his older brother has instilled a lot of that in him. He just gets it. He’s a football player and he’s only going to get bigger, faster and stronger.”

Along with his sophomore brother, Anthony D’Ambrosio, it’s quite combo for the Lancers. The duo is dubbed “The Brothers of Destruction” by the coaching staff.

Junior lineman CJ Pearce created plenty of havoc too, recording two sacks and numerous tackles.

After winning two straight games to close out September, Gloucester Catholic has lost two in a row to fall to 2-4.

Junior quarterback Jack Mustaro hit senior Andrew Kuc on a 73-yard touchdown play and Mike Freeman booted the extra point to give the Rams a 27-26 lead with just under seven minutes to play.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Holy Cross turns to gadget play to earn victory in football