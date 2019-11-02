Holy Cross holds off Lehigh 24-17 for Patriot League lead

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) -- Connor Degenhardt threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Holy Cross held on for a 24-17 win over Lehigh in a battle of Patriot League leaders on Saturday.

The Crusaders (5-4, 3-0) led 23-7 after Degenhardt his Tenio Ayeni for a 14-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. The Mountain Hawks (4-4, 3-1) got back into the game, but Chris Riley picked off a Tyler Monaco pass at the Holy Cross 5-yard line with 49 seconds left to seal the game.

Lehigh had won four straight, with all three league games decided on the final play.

Degenhardt capped a 91-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge midway through the first quarter, a score set up by Domenic Cozier's career-long 88-yard run. Cozier finished with 190 yards on 22 carries.

The Crusaders led 17-7 at the half and on the first play of the third quarter Terrell Prince forced a fumble and Kendrick Knight recovered on the Lehigh 33. Degenhardt cashed in with his touchdown pass six plays later.

Tyler Monaco cut the deficit to 10 on a 33-yard hookup with Devon Bibbens after an interception, and a field goal with 6:41 to play provided the final points. Monaco was 26 of 39 for 282 yards.

Holy Cross had a 388-319 yard advantage in total offense, with a 266-37 difference in rushing. Both teams had two turnovers, but Holy Cross had four sacks.