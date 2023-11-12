Holy Cross football falls short at Army in QB Matthew Sluka's return to lineup

WEST POINT, N.Y. — For the first time in three years, the Holy Cross football team won't post a victory over a FBS opponent, but the Crusaders still have a shot a fifth straight Patriot League championship.

HC fell short Saturday at Army, 17-14, during its bye week in PL play. The 22nd-ranked Crusaders (6-4) are tied with Lafayette (8-2) for the league lead at 4-1 with one game remaining. If the No. 23 Leopards top Lehigh next Saturday, they end the Crusaders' four-year run and earn the automatic FCS Tournament berth.

A Lafayette road loss and HC win at home over Georgetown, and the Crusaders will achieve their five-peat. The Leopards claim the PL title if the teams are tied by virtue of their 38-35 win Oct. 21 at Fitton Field.

Matthew Sluka's 8-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker with two minutes left got Holy Cross within three points, but Army (4-6) covered an onside kick and ran out the clock with the help of a fourth-and-1 conversion.

Sluka, unable to start the previous two games because of injury, got the nod Saturday but struggled early. He completed only 2 of 5 passes in the first quarter for 14 yards, both to Coker, and was sacked three times. He did gain 69 yards on 12 carries, with a long of 42.

Sluka finished with 37 carries for 171 yards, propelling him over the 1,000-yard mark for the second season in a row. He was 16 of 23 for 156 yards, sacked five times and intercepted once.

Army took a 7-0 lead after the Crusaders' first possession stalled on their own 32. Jamil Williams blocked the punt, and Elo Modozie scooped and returned the ball 12 yards for a touchdown just 2:26 into the game.

The Black Knights doubled their lead after Tyrell Robinson's 14-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. HC got on the board with Sluka's 24-yard scoring strike to Justin Shorter early in the fourth quarter.

With five minutes left, Army extended its lead to 17-7 on Quinn Maretzki's 26-yard field goal.

Coker's TD, his 14th, broke the school record for receiving touchdowns in a season, previously held by Chris Summers in 1993.

Holy Cross went 0-2 against FBS opponents this season, having also lost at bowl-eligible Boston College, 31-28, in Week 2. The Crusaders won at Connecticut in 2021 and at Buffalo last season.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: HC football falls short at Army as QB Matthew Sluka returns to lineup