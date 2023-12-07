Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney reportedly heading to James Madison University

Bob Chesney, who guided Holy Cross to a 44-21 record and five consecutive Patriot League championships, is reportedly set to be named the head coach at James Madison University.

According to multiple reports, James Madison University is expected to name Bob Chesney, who guided the Holy Cross football team to a record five straight Patriot League championships in his six seasons at HC, its new coach.

JMU, a former Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) power that won two national championships at that level, elevated to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and the Sun Belt Conference last season.

Curt Cignetti, who led the Dukes since 2019, recently became coach at Indiana University.

The 46-year-old Chesney, a three-time Patriot League coach of the year, is 44-21 at Holy Cross (including the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season), and, in his tenure, has brought the program into national prominence.

Under Chesney, the Crusaders made four straight NCAA playoff appearances and in 2021 beat Sacred Heart for the program’s first postseason victory.

Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney blows his whistle to end warmups before Saturday's game at Fitton Field.

Last season, HC went 11-0 in the regular season for just the third time in program history, ended with a program record 12 wins (12-1) and advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals.

Holy Cross finished the 2022 season with a No. 6 national ranking. Chesney was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award as FCS coach of the year.

The Crusaders beat FBS foes in back-to-back seasons (UConn in 2021, Buffalo in 2022) and came within three points of defeating both Boston College (31-28 loss) and Army (17-14) this year.

Coach Bob Chesney leads Holy Cross onto the field.

HC finished the 2023 campaign 7-4 and shared the PL title with Lafayette, but missed out on an at-large FCS playoff bid.

In 2018, Chesney took over a Holy Cross program that had just one winning season in the previous six.

Last month, Chesney was reportedly in the mix for the Syracuse job.

No. 24 JMU (11-1) faces Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23.

Damian Wroblewski, JMU’s associate head coach for offense, will serve as acting head coach for the bowl game.

Chesney has spent 11 years in Worcester, and also brought the Assumption football program into the national spotlight. He led the Greyhounds to the most successful five-year stretch in program history and took the team to three NCAA Division 2 tournaments.

In his first head coaching position, Chesney led Salve Regina to a record of 23-9 in three seasons (2010-12).

—Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JenTolandTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: HC coach Bob Chesney reportedly heading to James Madison University