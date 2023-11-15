Holy Cross falls in home opener, but Crusaders upbeat about solid start to men's basketball season

WORCESTER — The Holy Cross men’s basketball team gained some confidence from its first win of the 2023-24 season last weekend at Georgetown, and the Crusaders obviously wanted to build on that in Tuesday night’s home opener at the Hart Center.

HC was up early on Sacred Heart, but had a rough patch late in the first half, fell behind at halftime and never regained the lead.

Junior forward Tanner Thomas scored a game-high 21 points and the Pioneers sank 5 of 7 3-point attempts in the second half and beat the Crusaders, 84-77.

“We played hard and we competed,” HC sophomore guard Will Batchelder said, “but lack of execution and lack of physicality in moments we needed to have that in the game hurt us in the end.”

First-year Holy Cross coach Dave Paulsen said before the season that there would be some ups and downs as the Crusaders try to re-establish a winning culture. Holy Cross, which opened the season with a two-point loss at Siena, has not finished above .500 in 10 years.

“I told our guys it’s a process,” Paulsen said. “We just have to get a little bit better. We can’t let the Georgetown game define us. We can’t let the Sacred Heart game define us. It’s a marathon and we just have to get 1 percent better every day.”

The win at Georgetown was HC’s first over a Big East opponent since 2005, and the Crusaders showered Paulsen with water and Gatorade in the locker room to celebrate his first win as Holy Cross coach.

“We know we can play with anybody,” HC junior forward Caleb Kenney said. “That was a great game for us, a great experience. We went down and played as hard as we could and it resulted in a win. We want to defend our home court from now on, every game, and play as hard as we can and show that wasn’t a fluke game for us. We’ll get back in the gym and keep improving every day.”

Kenney and senior guard Joe Octave each scored 20 points and had seven rebounds to lead Holy Cross Tuesday night. Batchelder added 18 points and four assists. Four of HC’s starters, including freshman Joe Nugent (11 points), scored in double figures.

“We scored 77 points, but I still think the ball kind of stuck. We didn’t get the ball movement I would have liked,” said Paulsen, whose team had 13 assists on 32 baskets. “Even though we scored 77, I felt like we left 15-20 points on the floor, right around the bucket.”

Four players also scored in double figures for the Pioneers (2-1), and SHU’s bench outscored HC’s, 21-4.

Sacred Heart started 1-9 from the floor, but made 13 of its last 26 attempts and put together a 9-0 run to build a 10-point lead with 1:42 left. HC, which was 3-12 from 3-point territory in the first, scored just five points during a 7-minute span, and trailed by eight at halftime.

The Crusaders have trailed at the break in each of their three games.

Led by Kenney and Nugent, Holy Cross outscored Sacred Heart, 12-6, over the first 4½ minutes of the second half and cut the Pioneers lead to two twice, but SHU extended it to eight by the 12-minute mark.

“We didn’t get stops like we needed to,” Kenney said. “We’d score buckets, but you’ve got to get that stop to get us over that hump, and there were crucial times where we just didn’t make that key defensive play that would have given us momentum going back on offense.”

The Crusaders got as close as three in the final nine minutes, but couldn’t put together any runs. The Pioneers led by as many as 12 with 4:51 left.

“Defensively, we were very, very bad,” Paulsen said. “That’s why I’m disappointed. It’s not lack of effort and there was no emotional hangover from Georgetown. I think they were focused.

“You’re at home and you cut the lead to two a couple times,” Paulsen said. “That’s where good teams that know how to win buckle down and get three more stops and win the game. Every time we got it to two, they bounced it back to eight. That’s the learning curve on how do you win.”

