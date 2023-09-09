'Holy ... Chicago!' Gus Johnson nearly curses in Colorado-Nebraska 'Big Noon Saturday' game

Gus Johnson is one of college football's most beloved and excitable announcers. He is a staple on Fox's "Big Noon Saturday" broadcasts alongside Joel Klatt. If there's a big game in the Big Ten or Big 12, Johnson is on tape losing his mind about it.

But what happens when Johnson gets a little too excited? Saturday's matchup between No. 22 Colorado and Nebraska saw Johnson veer a bit too close to not-safe-for-TV language on the broadcast.

Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims struggled in the first half of Saturday's game vs. the Buffaloes, with three turnovers in the first half: two fumbles and an interception. Johnson had a lot to say about Sims' performance in the first half, but the most notable moment was when he nearly yelled "Holy s---!" from the booth in Boulder.

Johnson, professional that he is, pivoted to "Holy ... Chicago!" instead. Here's the call, which came after Sims' second fumble of the game.

Sims fumbles the snap AGAIN



@CUBuffsFootball has it! pic.twitter.com/RBpZHwDlwZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

But that wasn't the only great call from Johnson on Saturday. He also showed off his prophetic abilities later in the game, just ahead of another turnover by Sims (this one an interception).

"I don't know, Matt Rhule might have to find someone else to play quarterback, because Sims is costing his team games," Johnson said — one play before Sims threw an interception.

"I don't know, Matt Rhule may have to find somebody else to play quarterback for (Nebraska), because [Jeff] Sims is costing his team games."- Gus Johnson, seconds before Jeff Sims throws an interception 🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/qOv5WXM4cy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023

Johnson earned criticism for his call of Colorado's game vs. TCU in Week 1 for "Big Noon Saturday," prompting commentators such as Kirk Herbstreit to stand up for him. Johnson may not get all of the facts right, but there's no denying he brings the excitement wherever he goes.

Gus Johnson doing Phil Hartman's impression of Ed McMahon. pic.twitter.com/0CEBvexGdq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023

