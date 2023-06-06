Holy Bull: An Enduring Legacy of Brilliance

Holy Bull was that rare horse who could win one-turn races like the Hutcheson Stakes and the Grade 1 Metropolitan Mile as though sprinting were his life's calling, and also capture a testing 1 ¼-mile race like the prestigious Travers Stakes, holding off no less than the eventual winner of that year's Breeders' Cup Classic.

He was owned and trained by top New Jersey-based horseman Warren A. "Jimmy" Croll. And how he came to own Holy Bull is a story in itself.

