Holt’s Rhema Dozier signs with Aquinas basketball

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – This past high school basketball saw the Holt girls capture their second straight regional championship.

A lot of it has to do with the play of senior guard Rhema Dozier, who will now be playing at the next level.

On Wednesday, with family and friends in attendance, Dozier signed to play basketball at Aquinas College.

As Dozier thanked those who came out, she brought up former Holt girls basketball coach Tori Brooks, who coached Dozier her sophomore and junior seasons. Brooks talked about what makes Dozier a special player and how she knew playing at the next level was possible.

“She (Brooks) really just pushes me because she knows what I’m capable of doing,” Dozier said. ‘Whenever I’m doubtful or just playing below that level, she knows what to say to me to get me back into that confidence mode that I need to help us win the games.”

Dozier was on the Holt varsity girls basketball team all four years of high school and took on a much bigger leadership role her senior season.

“Making that run (in 2023) and me being one of the key players and key leaders of that team, I think that helped me progress into senior year and do the same thing, but even more,” Dozier said. “I know that my teammates are looking up to me and know that I have experience.”

