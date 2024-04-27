Holt’s heroics help rally Arkansas to series-clinching win over Florida in DH opener

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas’ school record-tying 27th consecutive home win came with some late fireworks, a couple lit by spark plug Peyton Holt.

Wehiwa Aloy’s two-run homer in the seventh inning tied it and Holt’s two-run blast proved to the game-winner as the Razorbacks edged Florida 6-5 Saturday in a series-clinching victory in the opener of a doubleheader.

Center fielder Holt then deked a runner while catching a ball with the bases loaded, an action that ended up with the tying run being thrown out at the plate to end the top of eighth.

The win for Arkansas (37-6, 16-4), who fell down 4-1, tied the mark for home wins set by the Razorbacks’ 1984 and 1985 teams at George Cole Field.

Brady Tygart started on the mound for Arkansas and went six innings while allowing a pair of runs on two hits, fanning six and walking four Gators (21-21, 8-12).

With the score tied 1-1, Tygart exited after walking Hunter Yost leading off the seventh and was replaced by Will McEntire (3-0).

McEntire would give up Ty Evans’ tie-breaking double and intentionally walked Florida star Jax Caliganone before Cobly Shelton and Luke Heyman both delivered run-scoring singles to put Florida ahead 4-1 lead.

Arkansas , who out-hit the visitors 10-8, would respond right away with four two-out runs after the seventh-inning stretch to take the lead.

Jared Sprague-Lott singled before Aloy’s 10th homer of the season and McLaughlin’s single set up Holt for his third blast.

Florida got first two runners on in the eighth against Arkansas reliever Gage Wood and cut it’s deficit to 6-5 on Wood’s throwing error.

Wood fanned Evans before Cagilanone was internally walked for the third time in the game.

Lefty-throwing Stone Hewlett was brought on to face lefty-swinging Shelton and retired him on a fly to Holt in center.

Holt deked a confused Blake Donay at third before firing to third baseman Sprague-Lott, who relayed it home to catcher Parker Rowland for an ending-inning double play.

The Razorbacks would use Cooper Dossett, Parker Coil and Christian Foutch, who end the game by throwing six pitches of over 100 miles per hour.

Photo by John D. James

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.