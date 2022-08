Hologram Harry Caray sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' during Field of Dreams game

Fans of the "Field of Dreams" movie are familiar with the idea of historic baseball figures being brought back to life.

Major League Baseball decided to take that concept to another level during Thursday's Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa.

Legendary Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray, who helped popularize the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch of baseball games, was brought back in the form of a hologram after the top of the seventh inning in Thursday's game.

Caray, who died in 1998, was the longtime play-by-play broadcaster of the Cubs on WGN.

It wasn't the only tribute at Thursday's game, however.

Actor Ray Liotta, who played "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in the 1989 film set in Iowa, was honored by co-star Kevin Costner after Liotta died in May.

"He gets to live forever in our hearts whenever he steps out of that cornfield," Costner said of Liotta in the tribute video. "He's become eternal. Long live Shoeless Joe, and long live Ray, who helped show us that when dreams come from the heart, they really can come true."

"That's the beauty of baseball and a movie like 'Field of Dreams.' He gets to live forever in our hearts."



