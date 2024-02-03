Holmes’ big 2nd half helps No. 21 Dayton beat St. Bonaventure

The No. 21 Dayton Flyers got a big night from DaRon Holmes II as they beat the St. Bonaventure Bonnies, 76-71, Friday at the UD Arena.

>>No. 21 Dayton bounces back with blowout win of George Washington

He matched his career high with 34 points, including 25 in the second half, and fouled out two Bonnies’ players.

Holmes shot 10-15 from the field, as well as 13-17 from the free throw line.

UD overcame a slow start offensively as they shot 37% from the field in the first half but made 60% of their shots in the second half.

The Flyers improved 18-3 overall (8-1 in the Atlantic 10).

>>Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named to Top 20 Watch list for National Player of the Year award

Dayton jumped out to a 13-4 lead as Enoch Cheeks scored seven points. But the Bonnies stayed closed on a Barry Evans steal and dunk to cut the lead to 19-17 with 6:03 remaining in the first half.

Charles Pride’s layup gave St. Bonaventure its first lead of the game, 25-24, with 2:47 left until halftime.

The Bonnies had the ball to close the half and Mika Adams-Woods’ basket at the buzzer gave them a 30-28 halftime advantage.

>>Dayton Flyers fall in this week’s Top 25 Poll after Saturday’s road loss

St. Bonaventure extended their lead to seven points, 38-31, with 17:22 left, but Holmes scored five of UD’s next seven points to tie the game at 38-38.

The game stayed close throughout the second half the score was tied at 54-54 with 7:24 to go. Holmes made three straight free throws to put the Flyers ahead, 57-54.

Daryl Banks III turned it over coming out of a Bonnies’ timeout and Koby Brea’s trey extended it 60-54 at the 5:25 mark.

Holmes scored eight straight points to give Dayton its biggest lead of the night, 68-58, with 1:58 remaining. During that stretch, he drew the fifth foul on both Noel Brown and Chad Venning.

>>Flyers 13-game win streak snapped by Richmond Spiders Saturday

St. Bonaventure made back-to-back threes to cut the lead to 68-64 with just over a minute left. Javon Bennett and Nate Santos each made two free throws to increase it to 72-64 with 33 seconds to go.

The Bonnies scored five straight points to cut it 72-69 with 21 seconds left. Holmes made two free throws to stretch it to 74-69. He blocked Adams-Woods’ three and sealed the game for Dayton with a dunk.

Cheeks added 13 points as Isaac Jack added eight points and six rebounds. Koby Brea scored seven points while Javon Bennett had six.

>>No. 16 Dayton wins at La Salle for 13th straight win

The Flyers will have two road games next week. They play at Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. in Philadelphia. They will then travel to Richmond, VA on Feb. 9 to play at VCU at 7 p.m.

Pre-game coverage Tuesday night begins on WHIO Radio at 7 p.m. when Dayton battles Saint Joseph’s. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.