Hollywood writers in deal to end US studio strike

The WGA represents 11,500 film and TV writers

Screenwriters in the US say they have reached a tentative deal with studio bosses that could see them end a strike that has lasted nearly five months.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said it was "exceptional - with meaningful gains and protections for writers". WGA members must still have a final say.

It is the longest strike to affect Hollywood in decades and has halted most film and TV production.

A separate dispute involves actors, who are also on strike.

The walkout which began on 2 May has cost the California economy billions of dollars.

The WGA leadership and union members need to agree a three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers before they return to work.

The WGA message on the proposed deal said details still had to be finalised, and it was not yet calling off the strike, but "we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing".