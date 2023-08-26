Hollywood stars ‘spending thousands on anti-ageing stem cell injections’

face injection

Hollywood A-listers are spending thousands of pounds on facial stem cell injections to stay more youthful, according to a leading surgeon in Los Angeles.

Famous faces are part of a “new secret revolution” routinely using the jabs to fend off the ageing process, says Professor Dr Ernst von Schwarz, who is a US-based clinical cardiologist.

Stem cell therapy helps specialists in regenerative therapies to aid major conditions like Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s.

Schwarz says it is now the “new normal” anti-ageing treatment for many household names.

He claims that medical science is winning the battle against ageing, which he believes should be treated as a disease.

He believes “people will live to 120 within the next decade” and another 30 years longer by the middle of the century.

Schwarz says that super wealthy clients are seeing dramatic effects from stem cell face injections which revitalize the skin making some appear as 10 years younger.

‘Not a secret’

While costly now, Schwarz is confident that in 20 years’ time, stem cell treatments will be as affordable and normalized as botox.

Schwarz confided the therapy is “not a secret” in his VIP client world, adding: “It’s well known.

“There’s a lot of Hollywood people, as I mentioned earlier, they come to us before red carpets just to get a facial injection because I mean, it does rejuvenate your skin mean they, they glow, they look younger because of increased collagen production after a few days because of improved circulation.

“So you see a difference of course. And yeah, people do that more and more. They might or might not openly talk about it, some do, but it’s a lot.

“But it’s mainly used by people who really have the financial means to do it.

“And we are trying to change that and offer to people who need it not only for anti-ageing purposes but for the treatment of diseases.”

Schwarz revealed he’d been told about “actors who go to some countries in Latin America, for example, for stem cell therapies, there are fashion designers who go to Korea for stem cell injections and spend hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

He has noticed huge steps in anti-ageing: “Well, how young can you make people? Well, that’s difficult to answer, but I mean, from my experience, I mean people we have injected, especially in the faces, I would say, you can take five to 10 years off their biological ages.”

Key part of medical science

While botox users need to return for jabs bimonthly, Schwarz says that “most people do stem cell injections once a year, but it lasts longer than that”.

Schwarz was speaking at the launch of a new book The Secrets of Immortality.

Most stem cell treatments remain in the clinical trial phase, but their use is growing worldwide.

Schwarz urges patients to seek out approved specialists who offer detailed information on stem cell storage, cleaning and medical practices.

Schwarz feels that stem cells are one key part of medical science winning the battle against ageing, which he believes should be treated as a disease.

”I am confident people will soon be living until 120 years old. Certainly, within the next 10 years, we will be able to maintain life spans of physically and mentally active people.

“We will probably then reach 150. We have means in our hands. And very simple things such as diet, exercise, supplementation of deficiencies, and then regenerative medicine. Some people may go on longer than that.

“And this is not about prolonging just numerical age, but offering people a healthy, productive, mobile quality filled life.”

He added: “Age is not just a natural biological process, but a disease.

“Age is the number one risk factor for diseases, degeneration, immobility, frailty, loss of income, you name it. Age is also the number one risk factor for death. Advanced age causes more deaths than all cancers, heart diseases, strokes and heart attacks combined.

“So this is something we as physicians really have to realise and have to have our mind, rather than accepting just the biology and the process.”

The specialist has published over 150 scientific papers in international peer-reviewed medical journals, as well as several books on cardiovascular medicine, and is confident that natural “body degeneration” is surmountable.