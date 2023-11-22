Hollywood Brown wants to remain in Arizona beyond this season

Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is in the final year of his rookie deal, scheduled to become a free agent in March. If he has his way, Brown will remain right where he is.

Brown said his agent Tory Dandy has had "positive" discussions about an extension with Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort.

“I want to be in Arizona,” Brown said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “The feel from it is they want me here, too. I leave that to my agent and I just do what I’ve got to do on the field.”

Brown said he is unconcerned about contract talks and hasn't asked Dandy where things stand, focusing instead on what he can control.

“Where I come from, I’ve already made more money than I thought I could,” said Brown, who has made more than $25 million. “So for me, it’s a blessing to be in the NFL. I’ve got no room to be salty about anything. I’ve got no room to be bitter about anything. There’s no reason for it for me, so I just go out here and thank God that I’m here and try to be better.”

But he said he "100 percent" expects a new deal at some point.

Brown leads the Cardinals in targets (81), catches (43), receiving yards (468) and touchdown receptions (four).