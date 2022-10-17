Hollywood Brown in walking boot after Sunday’s loss

The Cardinals are set to get DeAndre Hopkins back from his suspension this week, but they may have another injury situation to deal with at wide receiver.

Reporters in the Cardinals locker room after Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Seahawks noted that Hollywood Brown is wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Brown told those reporters that X-rays were negative, but that he will have further tests on Monday.

Whatever those tests show, Brown faces a short turnaround for Week Seven. The Cardinals are hosting the Saints in a Thursday night matchup of 2-4 teams.

Brown had five catches for 68 yards for the Cardinals on Sunday. He has 43 catches for 485 yards in total this season.

