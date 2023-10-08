Hollywood Brown scores 25-yard touchdown to pull Arizona within 10-7

Hollywood Brown has his third touchdown of the season, catching a 25-yard pass from Joshua Dobbs to get the Cardinals on the scoreboard. The touchdown with 12:25 remaining until halftime has drawn the Cardinals to within 10-7 of the Bengals.

Brown has two catches for 43 yards.

Dobbs has completed 5 of 8 passes for 68 yards.

The Bengals scored their touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase and got a 40-yard field goal from Evan McPherson.