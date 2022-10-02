The Cardinals got defensive end J.J. Watt back in the lineup last weekend and they’re set to have another member of the team make his debut this Sunday.

According to multiple reports, wide receiver Rondale Moore is expected to play against the Panthers on Sunday. Moore missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury, but he participated in practice all this week to put him on the path to make his 2022 debut.

Watt joined Moore with a questionable listing after missing two days of practice with a calf injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will be active against the Panthers. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who is dealing with a foot injury, is also expected to play.

Center Rodney Hudson (knee), linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder), and kicker Matt Prater (hip) are also listed as questionable. The Cardinals did not promote a kicker, which suggests Prater will be playing on Sunday.

Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, J.J. Watt set to play for Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk