Hollywood Brown misses practice with illness

Cardinals receiver Hollywood Brown missed Wednesday's practice with an illness.

His 290 offensive snaps this season is 92 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

Brown has 25 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns in five games.

Tight end Elijah Higgins (illness) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) also sat out practice.

Running back Keaontay Ingram (neck), defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) and cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) were limited.

Offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (hand) and Dennis Daley (ankle) were full participants.