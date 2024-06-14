Hollywood Brown to lead Chiefs downfield passing game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Deep passes used to be a staple in the Kansas City Chiefs offense headed by head coach Andy Reid.

Even when Alex Smith was the starting quarterback for the first four years of Reid’s tenure, Smith averaged 7.4 yards gained per passing attempt, Patrick Mahomes far surpassed that number in his first three seasons averaging 8.8 intended air yards per pass attempt.

Since then, defenses have opted to not get beat deep by the Chiefs and consistently have played in coverages that keep two defensive backs at the top of their coverage limiting downfield opportunities.

Mahomes averaged just 7 intended air yards per attempt in the past three seasons including just 6.5 IAY/PA in 2023. It obviously has not been a major deterrent for the back-to-back Super Bowl-winning champions but their offseason workouts have shown that they want that element to return to the offense.

Mahomes and free agent signee Hollywood Brown have formed a connection already linking up for several deep passes in practices that have been open to the media. Brown and speedy first-round rookie Xavier Worthy add to a receiving core that already has leading second-year receiver Rashee Rice, speedy and agile Kadarius Toney, quick and nimble Skyy Moore, and savvy veterans Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman.

“As a coach, you look for the communication part where they’re willing to share what they’re thinking with one another,” Reid said about Mahomes and Brown. “And they’ve got a good connection with that part of it. They’re talking and once Patrick knows what Hollywood’s thinking and Hollywood kind of knows where Patrick physically can get the ball to the location of the field, as much depth as location of the field then that’s a good thing.”

Mahomes is impressed with Brown who traveled to Dallas to train with Mahomes and other Chiefs receivers in the offseason. Mahomes explained that in one day of practice, the defense ran a Cover 0 blitz and he threw a pass to where the blitz was coming from. Brown’s route didn’t take him towards where the blitz was coming from but Mahomes explained to Brown that if that situation happens, he expects Brown to adjust his route so he can send a lobbed pass for Brown to run underneath it.

“That was probably two or three weeks ago and then he came back and same exact type play, same pressure, he got over there,” Mahomes said. “I threw the ball the same as I threw it last time and he catches it for a touchdown. So that’s the stuff that I’m talking about. It’s not only the physical ability that he has but he’s a smart football player.”

“It’s hard to learn this offense. I feel like he’s done a great job picking it up very fast. And then obviously you see the ability. Honestly, I don’t know how he’s here based on how talented he is and I can just see that it’s gonna be a great season for him. This takes pressure off other guys and I think it’ll help get [Travis Kelce] open, help get Rashee open, gonna help get all these guys open because you’re gonna have that speed threat that can run routes and do all those different things. So I’m very excited to get him out there in the regular season.”

“I’m excited to be here. Trusting Coach Reid, [offensive coordinator] Coach [Matt] Nagy, Pat. I’m just excited for the opportunity,” Brown said. “Guys, look at me, they think, ‘He only could do this or he only could do that.’ Coach Reid, he’s putting me in positions to do a lot of things.”

Reid is certainly doing that as Brown has lined up all over the offense during offseason practices.

That’s the kind of connection that Reid wants Mahomes to form with new receivers in the offseason. Mahomes is fully on board to bring back a downfield passing game that hasn’t flourished since the days of having speed demon Tyreek Hill.

“I think it’s been cool that we’ve been we’ve been trying [to go] back to my old days,” Mahomes said. “[Reid is] forcing me to push the ball down the field. If I don’t, he throws those little, little jabs at me like ‘You want to throw the check down here’ And I’m just like, ‘I got you Coach, we’re gonna push it.’ So it’s been fun, it’s been a great camp and like I said, I love the competing. I think that’s been the biggest thing is competing, both sides of the ball, it’s been awesome.”

“This is the time to find out what you can get away with in the pass game,” Reid said. “So they’re going to be interceptions that take place but that’s okay. Right now you’re testing things and then as you go through camp, as camp goes on, then you start refining it and hopefully, you have the opportunity to do it on every route.

“Now is that possible? Probably not. But at least the ones that you haven’t done a lot of and so we’re always feeding Patrick new things. And that’s to help challenge him because he likes that and it also makes us better. So he gets in there and he’s trying to work with these new routes against all these different coverages that [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] is throwing at you so it’s a nice challenge.”

Rookie Xavier Worthy only practiced for a few voluntary organized team activities sessions before sitting out with a tweaked hamstring. He is expected to practice at training camp in a month.

“I’m excited to get Worthy out there more,” Mahomes said. “I got to throw to him a couple times but you want to get them out there in more team-based drills, let him work and learn on the fly. But you saw him learning on the side and now it’s just about him getting ready to be at camp and being in shape and ready to roll there.”

For a quarterback who has seemingly done it all throughout his first six seasons that include three Super Bowls, Mahomes still finds ways to grow and challenge himself as he looks to lead the Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history.

“I think this is probably the most comfortable I think I’ve felt just being able to not let something I guess affect me,” Mahomes said. “When you go up against Spags, you’re not gonna be right 100% of the time, and there’s been times where I’ve lost on blitzes, and Spags gets me with a new pressure that he’s working on and I think it’s just being able to just get the ball in my hand, get it to the check down or wherever that is, and then live to play another play and I think that’s just something I’ve felt more comfortable with.”

With the wide receiver room stacking up, lots of analysts and fans alike mention the speed that the Chiefs possess on offense that will frighten the rest of the NFL. With Mahomes and Reid and tight end Travis Kelce still in the mix, it should.

“Those guys are blazers,” Watson said. “They’re a different level of speed and defenses, they’re gonna have to back up.”

Watson used to put his name in the ring for one of the fastest wide receivers in the receiver room but not anymore with Worthy, who broke the NFL Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash, and Brown in the room.

“I’m going to defer to one of those two those guys. Those guys can absolutely fly so one of those two are definitely fastest right now,” Watson said.

“We’re definitely fast,” Brown said. “We’re gonna put a lot of pressure on people for sure. I just think it’s gonna be exciting. I think everyone should be excited for it.”

“It’s gonna be tough for sure because not only are we competing against the defense, we competing amongst each other. We’re competing with ourselves, and I feel like that’s what’s gonna drive us to be one of the best in the league.”

