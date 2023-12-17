Hollywood Brown, Budda Baker active for Cardinals

The Cardinals will have wide receiver Hollywood Brown and safety Budda Baker in the lineup against the 49ers on Sunday.

Brown was questionable to play because of a heel injury whil Baker was added to the injury report on Sunday morning because of an illness, but both of them avoided the inactive list for Week 15. Wide receiver Michael Wilson is also active after being listed as questionable with a neck injury.

S Qwuantrezz Knight, linebacker Tyreke Smith, offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell, offensive lineman Dennis Daley, and tight end Blake Whiteheart are inactive for Arizona.

The 49ers ruled out defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee), linebacker Oren Burks (knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring), and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) on Friday. Quarterback Brandon Allen and guard Spencer Burford are also inactive.