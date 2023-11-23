Hollyoaks' Yazz leaves Tom devastated in latest streaming episode

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Thursday's (November 23) episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Friday (November 24).

Yazz Cunningham left her husband Tom devastated in tonight's (Thursday, November 23) streaming episode of Hollyoaks.

Yazz confronted Tom about what she heard him say on the phone the night before about being worried over their future together.

"Be honest, if you hadn't left me on speakerphone, would you have ever told me?" she asked. Tom told her it was just drunk talk and that he didn't want to unload all of his fears on her after the difficult year they had had.

Misbah later gave Yazz advice about moving forward and trying new adventurous things as a couple. Meanwhile, Darren told Tom to "go big" and remind her of their love with a trip down memory lane.

Tom then arranged a romantic meal and a gift for Yazz, and suggested they renew their wedding vows. However, Yazz revealed she wanted them to go backpacking through Asia. Tom them proposed again, while Yazz tried to convince him backpacking would be great.

Yazz then admitted to him: "I love you too, I'm just not in love with you anymore."



Elsewhere, Sienna was thrown when Camilla told her that she and Rafe planned to get married next week. Things got worse when she found out that Camilla cancelled the payments Rafe was making towards her children's tuition fees.

"I don't want our money being spent on Ms Fatal Attraction," Camilla said.

Ethan wasn't happy to see Sienna was still scheming to ensure Sophie and Sebastian could remain at school. She asked him to come back on board with her plan, but he refused.

"I can't see you with him, It's too hard, I'm sorry," he said.

Sienna told him that her kids come first and he left. However, he later told told Dave he was going to propose to Sienna.

Sienna convinced Nadira to help her get five minutes alone with Rafe before Camilla interrupted them. Later, Camilla threatened Sienna, telling her to keep away from Rafe "or your whole life will be torn apart, piece by piece".

Meanwhile, after Leela lied about her positive pregnancy test, and confessed to Mercedes she didn't want more children, Joel told her he'd like them to have a child together one day.

"No pressure, I just think it's something I'd like to talk about one day," he said.

But Mercedes had a surprise of her own as she hid her positive pregnancy test from Felix before confronting Warren over throwing an engagement celebration for them. He said he was doing it so Felix wouldn't get suspicious.



At the celebration, he told Mercedes he wouldn't break his best friend's heart with the truth about their affair, but said she no longer existed to him.

