Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson on if she'd return to Coronation Street

Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson has revealed whether she'd return to Coronation Street saying "never say never in the future".

Sanderson rose to fame after joining Coronation Street in 1999 where she starred as Candice Stowe until 2005. In 2012 she joined Hollyoaks where she has starred as Maxine Minniver for over a decade.

During her time on Corrie, Candice's best friend Sarah Platt (now Barlow) gave birth to her daughter Bethany Platt, and with Lucy Fallon set to reprise her role as Bethany later this year, Sanderson addressed the possibility of her own return to the soap with Inside Soap.

When asked if Candice would be making a return to the soap to reconnect with her on-screen goddaughter, Sanderson said she doesn't feel old enough to be Bethany's godmother.

"Yes that's right, she is my goddaughter," Sanderson said recalling the episode in which Bethany was christened and Candice was named her godmother. "I don't feel old enough for Bethany to be so grown up, it's so weird."

Speaking about a return to the soap that kick started her career, Sanderson said it's not on the cards at the moment as she loves playing Maxine on Hollyoaks.

"I'm very happy at Hollyoaks, but Candice was a big part of my life," she admitted. "Never say never in the future, but I really don't know because I'm settled where I am, I love my Hollyoaks family and I love playing Maxine."

Despite her misgivings about returning to the cobbles, Sanderson said she sometimes imagines what Candice is doing with her life.

"Leaving in 2005 to be Status Quo's hair stylist - I mean, what a way to go! She was supposed to go off in a limo, but it broke down, so Candice ended up towed off the cobbles! She was brilliant fun to play. I sometimes think about where she is now. Candice was very ambitious so I think she's probably still in the entertainment industry and living her best life."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

