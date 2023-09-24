Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas teases dramatic stunt week scenes

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas has teased what kind of drama viewers can expect in the upcoming stunt week.

The soap is bringing out the big guns for its first week under its new schedule (streaming a day before E4 airings, no Channel 4 weekday airings), with a big stunt week that will see a whodunnit kick off in the wake of Rayne Royce's death, and a big showdown between Warren Fox and Felix Westwood on a cliff.

Warren has started an affair with Felix's girlfriend Mercedes McQueen, and in upcoming scenes, Felix will walk into the garage while Warren and Mercedes are getting intimate.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks to explore dangers of conversion therapy in long-running new storyline

"They hide in the car, " Lomas told Inside Soap. "They don't know if he's seen everything... but all will be revealed!"

Teasing the clifftop scenes, the actor said: "We were on location at a quarry, having to do those stunts; I did quite a lot of it myself, and it was super intense. But visually, it just looks amazing.

"This is what we live for as actors; the fight scenes, the big arguments and tearful breakups. I wish I got the chance to do that every day!"

Lime Pictures

Related: Former Hollyoaks star David Tag announces birth of his second child

While things are almost always tense between Warren, Felix and Mercedes, Lomas says that he gets along great with their actors, Richard Blackwood and Jennifer Metcalfe, respectively.

"I've known Jen for years, and we get on really well," he said. "Me and Richard are both Taureans (Taurus zodiac sign), so we just really gel on screen. The three of us together works really well, and there are a lot of fun times on set at the moment."

The actor also teased that he would like Warren to go back to being a proper bad boy again... could that actually happen in the near future?

From Monday, September 25, Hollyoaks will stream first online via Channel 4 each weekday. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like