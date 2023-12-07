Hollyoaks star Claire Cooper breaks silence on Jacqui McQueen return

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Thursday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Friday.

Claire Cooper has opened up about her return to Hollyoaks as Jacqui McQueen.

The legendary cast member made a cameo at the end of Thursday's (December 7) streaming episode, when Jacqui surprised sister Mercedes McQueen with some much-needed tough love.

"Mother of Mercy, what have you got yourself into this time?" Jacqui joked to her sister.

Viewers will get to see more of the sisterly banter in Friday's (December 7) streaming episode, where they'll find out how Jacqui seemingly became a nun.

Speaking about the long-awaited return, Claire Cooper suggested she jumped at the chance for Hollyoaks viewers to see Jacqui one final time.

"It's been 10 years since I stepped into PVC boots and hoops," she recalled. "I have great memories of my time on the show."

Cooper went on: "I knew it would be a special day mainly because I got to dance with Jen [Metcalfe] one last time, we were on location, phenomenal crew, with a director I love, Sean Glynn, so I knew it would be handled with care, professionalism and fun! I hope the viewers enjoy a little trip down memory lane with Jacqui and Mercy."

The actress was a member of the Hollyoaks cast between 2006 and 2013, where she was a part of unforgettable moments like the Niall Rafferty hostage situation and the death of her husband Rhys in the infamous minibus crash.

The sudden reappearance of Jacqui McQueen coincided with a tumultuous period for Mercedes McQueen, who has been hiding from fiancé Felix Underwood that she'd cheated with his best mate Warren Fox.

Mercedes recently discovered she's pregnant, leading to her temporarily fleeing the village to seek answers from a higher power.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

