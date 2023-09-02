Hollyoaks star Ashley Taylor Dawson reveals off-screen role in Charlie story

The following article contains discussion regarding mental health.

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks' Ashley Taylor Dawson has revealed that he has provided off-screen support for co-star Charlie Behan in Charlie Dean’s ongoing storyline.

Charlie has been struggling with his mental health lately, his anxieties stemming from his GCSE grades and relationship with Shing Lin, with the teenager going so far as to barricade himself in his room.

Next week’s scenes will see Charlie head to the beach in a daze, and Dawson revealed to InsideSoap that offered advice to Behan behind the scenes.

“I set him [Behan] up with a charity, and made sure he did the research,” revealed Dawson, who has played Darren on the Channel 4 soap since 1999. “I know MIND has been very useful for him.

“When you go through a storyline like this, a lot of people open up to you on social media about what they’re going through. I wanted to make sure Charlie was equipped to deal with that,” he added, before commending his co-star for his performance.

“Charlie’s been absolutely incredible. I’ve worked with him since he was three years old, so he’s like my little boy – but at the same time, my best mate. I have so much respect for him. I’m excited for everyone to see what he’s been up to.”

In other developments on the soap, Holby City star David Ames made his debut as Carter Shepherd recently, with the shock revelation that he was the father of Freya Calder.

With Ames now settling into life on Hollyoaks, the actor recently spoke about the cancellation of the BBC medical drama, in which he played Dominic Copeland for nine years.

“I don't think I realised quite how much [it impacted me]. It was a bit of a shock to the system,” he revealed to Digital Spy.

“I certainly noticed that I missed everyone and the comfortability of being able to drive into Elstree and do a day's work – getting to do what you love every day is such a joy.”

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS , Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

