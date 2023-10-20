Hollyoaks resolves Rose Lomax mystery in Channel 4 streaming episode

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Friday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Monday.

Hollyoaks has resolved a huge mystery regarding Rose Lomax in tonight's (October 20) streaming episode, available on the Channel 4 website.

The soap recently kickstarted a huge new storyline focused around Rose (now played by Ava Webster), which saw the youngster run away after an argument with Dee Dee Hutchinson over the revelations made in a recent newspaper article.

The Hutchinsons were desperate to find Rose, with Tony wondering if the village discovering that Rose and Dee Dee had been accidentally swapped at birth had led to her disappearance.

"She'll be mortified that everyone's talking about her," Diane worried.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks offers first look at Dilly and Rafe's big November story

However, the search for Rose soon took a surprising turn after headteacher Carter Shepherd stumbled across the teenager hiding out in school.

Carter was quick to guess that her disappearance was down to the newspaper article, however, Rose refused to talk and asked to be left alone in the school.

"Rose, you shouldn't be angry at your start in life, God has a plan for us all," Carter said, while a defiant Rose insisted she wanted to remain angry over her life.

Later on, Carter was able to convince Rose to return home after distracting the teenager with a quick game of football as anger therapy.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher confirms huge January stunt

Tony and Diane were overwhelmed and emotional to see their daughter return home, however, Rose refused to open up to her parents about her feelings.

"Just forget about it," Rose pleaded. "I'll never run away again, I swear."

Will Tony and Diane be able to mend their relationship with Rose?

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like