Hollyoaks previews new Lucas Hay drama in 20 spoiler pictures
Next week on Hollyoaks, Ste Hay and James Nightingale worry when Lucas Hay falsely accuses Dillon Ray of bullying him.
Elsewhere, Yazz Cunningham shares a surprise kiss after her marriage to Tom crumbles, while Rafe Harcourt reaches a crossroads following revelations about Camilla Bassington-Hart.
Our 20-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store. All dates refer to the early release days on Channel 4 streaming.
Friday, November 24: Yazz enjoys a night out
She crosses paths with Ethan at The Loft.
Friday, November 24: Yazz seems ready to move on
Her marriage to Tom has been on the rocks for a while.
Friday, November 24: Yazz and Ethan get closer
Ethan is trying to move on from Sienna and Dilly.
Friday, November 24: Tom walks in
Darren has suggested a night out to cheer Tom up.
Friday, November 24: Tom is shocked
He hadn't expected Yazz to move on so quickly.
Friday, November 24: Darren is also surprised
He regrets his choice of venue for cheering up Tom.
Friday, November 24: Ethan and Yazz feel awkward
They hadn't expected Tom to witness their intimate moment.
Friday, November 24: Vicky puts on a protest
She teams up with Felix, Shing Lin and others from the youth centre.
Friday, November 24: Leah is also involved
The teens are unhappy about Scott's plans to stand down from his position at the youth centre.
Friday, November 24: Vicky shows Scott the protest
Scott considered leaving after being targeted with homophobic abuse online.
Friday, November 24: Scott is touched
He's delighted to see so much support.
Friday, November 24: Scott makes a big decision
He chooses to take back his role.
Tuesday, November 28: It's all change for Rafe
He considers a fresh start with Sienna after Camilla is revealed to be having an affair with Nadira.
Tuesday, November 28: Rafe talks things through
He confides in Dilly.
Tuesday, November 28: Dilly and Rafe enjoy champagne
Rafe seems ready to move on.
Tuesday, November 28: Dilly hears Rafe's plans
After her difficult history with Sienna, what will she make of it all?
Thursday, November 30: Cindy witnesses a family drama
Ste and James are experiencing more troubles with Lucas.
Thursday, November 30: Lucas has sparked concern
Earlier in the week, he falsely accused Dillon of bullying him.
Thursday, November 30: Ste and James are confused
Dillon is denying all of the allegations.
Thursday, November 30: Lucas walks off
Ste and James aren't sure what to do.
You Might Also Like