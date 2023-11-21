Hollyoaks previews new Lucas Hay drama in 20 spoiler pictures

Lime Pictures

Next week on Hollyoaks, Ste Hay and James Nightingale worry when Lucas Hay falsely accuses Dillon Ray of bullying him.

Elsewhere, Yazz Cunningham shares a surprise kiss after her marriage to Tom crumbles, while Rafe Harcourt reaches a crossroads following revelations about Camilla Bassington-Hart.

Our 20-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store. All dates refer to the early release days on Channel 4 streaming.

Friday, November 24: Yazz enjoys a night out

She crosses paths with Ethan at The Loft.

Lime Pictures

Friday, November 24: Yazz seems ready to move on

Her marriage to Tom has been on the rocks for a while.

Lime Pictures

Friday, November 24: Yazz and Ethan get closer

Ethan is trying to move on from Sienna and Dilly.

Lime Pictures

Friday, November 24: Tom walks in

Darren has suggested a night out to cheer Tom up.

Lime Pictures

Friday, November 24: Tom is shocked

He hadn't expected Yazz to move on so quickly.

Lime Pictures

Friday, November 24: Darren is also surprised

He regrets his choice of venue for cheering up Tom.

Lime Pictures

Friday, November 24: Ethan and Yazz feel awkward

They hadn't expected Tom to witness their intimate moment.

Lime Pictures

Friday, November 24: Vicky puts on a protest

She teams up with Felix, Shing Lin and others from the youth centre.

Lime Pictures

Friday, November 24: Leah is also involved

The teens are unhappy about Scott's plans to stand down from his position at the youth centre.

Lime Pictures

Friday, November 24: Vicky shows Scott the protest

Scott considered leaving after being targeted with homophobic abuse online.

Lime Pictures

Friday, November 24: Scott is touched

He's delighted to see so much support.

Lime Pictures

Friday, November 24: Scott makes a big decision

He chooses to take back his role.

Lime Pictures

Tuesday, November 28: It's all change for Rafe

He considers a fresh start with Sienna after Camilla is revealed to be having an affair with Nadira.

Lime Pictures

Tuesday, November 28: Rafe talks things through

He confides in Dilly.

Lime Pictures

Tuesday, November 28: Dilly and Rafe enjoy champagne

Rafe seems ready to move on.

Lime Pictures

Tuesday, November 28: Dilly hears Rafe's plans

After her difficult history with Sienna, what will she make of it all?

Lime Pictures

Thursday, November 30: Cindy witnesses a family drama

Ste and James are experiencing more troubles with Lucas.

Lime Pictures

Thursday, November 30: Lucas has sparked concern

Earlier in the week, he falsely accused Dillon of bullying him.

Lime Pictures

Thursday, November 30: Ste and James are confused

Dillon is denying all of the allegations.

Lime Pictures

Thursday, November 30: Lucas walks off

Ste and James aren't sure what to do.

Lime Pictures

You Might Also Like