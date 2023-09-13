Hollyoaks newcomer Brent threatens to harm Peri

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks favourite Peri Lomax found herself in danger during Wednesday's (September 13) first-look episode, as she woke up to find she'd been kidnapped by Rayne Royce's not-so-dead ex Brent.

Peri learned the truth about Brent (who everyone previously thought had died by suicide) from his mother, but was attacked shortly after. In the latest first-look, she awoke to find herself on a chair with her hands tied and photos of Rayne adorning every wall.

Back in the village, Donna-Marie Quinn was worried when she hadn't had her daily call from Peri and she asked Romeo Nightingale if he'd heard anything about his late sister's widow. To try and throw people off the scent, Brent sent texts from Peri's phone.

Meanwhile, Rayne tried to manipulate events as well, inviting Donna-Marie to lunch with herself and Romeo. However, at the lunch, Rayne told her that he won't be attending because he's afraid that if he lets her in again and she relapses, he'll be devastated.

That caused Donna-Marie to have a breakdown and turn to the open bottle of wine Rayne had conveniently left on the kitchen table.

Back at Brent's basement, Peri demanded to know what he's got planned for her and promised to stop trying to expose the truth about Rayne if he lets her go. However, he said he couldn't do that because he wanted to get back with her, admitting he will do whatever she wants to make that happen.

Even if it means hurting Peri...

"Brent, she's incapable of loving anyone. Look what she's making you do," Peri said to try and reason with Brent."

Unfortunately, he wasn't having any of it, stating that he had let Rayne down before by not keeping a secret, and wouldn't ever do that again.

This is all building up to a big climactic stunt week, which will kick off a long-running whodunnit. It will be the beginning of Hollyoaks' new era where episodes will premiere online a day before E4, with weekday airings on Channel 4 dropped from the schedule.

