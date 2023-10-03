Hollyoaks' Goldie McQueen makes disturbing discovery in Carter story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's episode on Channel 4 streaming, which doesn't air on E4 until Wednesday.

Tonight's Hollyoaks episode (Tuesday, October 3) saw Goldie McQueen make a disturbing discovery about newcomer Carter Shepherd.

As viewers know, Carter is the new head teacher at Hollyoaks High who has developed a special friendship with John Paul McQueen.

But while Carter has seemed friendly, he actually has alterior motives as he is running a 'support group' advocating so-called 'conversion' for LGBTQ+ people.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks airs exit for regular character



On Monday's episode John Paul's was left shocked when he saw Carter out with the man who carried out a homophobic attack on him. Tonight, John Paul told Goldie that he had not only tracked down his attacker, but had seen the man laughing and joking with Carter.

Goldie, who has previously been suspicious of Carter, said it was time they confronted the teacher to get some answers about who he really is.

At Carter's support group he was seen talking to member Gareth, this time in person. Gareth told Carter he'd been having some "intrusive thoughts," and was looking for advice.

But their chat was soon broken up by Goldie and John Paul who said they had a "bone to pick" with Carter. However, before they could ask any questions, Carter said he knew John Paul had seen him at The Loft talking to his attacker who is named Jackson.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks stars break silence on move from Channel 4



Carter said he'd recognised Jackson from one of his meetings and wanted to confront him and get an explanation as to why he'd "resorted to violence".

When Goldie said Jackson was a "homophobic rat" and there was no need for an explanation, Carter said: "There's always need for an explanation."

Carter went on to say he believes Jackson is troubled and just needs some help and forgiveness, adding that his own daughter forgave John Paul after the bus crash.

Afterwards Goldie told John Paul she wanted to leave, calling the place "creepy," but Carter overheard and told her there is nothing "creepy" about his support group.



Carter further tried to persuade John Paul to forgive his attacker, telling him forgiveness is liberating. As they were talking, Gareth went to leave, telling Carter he'd see him for an appointment later.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks confirms exit story for Lacey Lloyd



At home John Paul seemed to be convinced by Carter and Nana McQueen was also advocating for him to forgive and put the attack behind him. But Goldie couldn't be convinced.

Later, John Paul declared he was taking Carter's advice because he agrees there's no point in being angry all the time. With John Paul convinced by Carter, Goldie decided to take matters into her own hands and went after-hours to where his support group meets.



There she saw Gareth having a private session with Carter where he said he was being "bombarded with temptation."

Goldie then heard Carter saying a 'prayer' for Gareth that he would stay on the path and "not stray," ending it with: "Help him Lord, save him in the way you saved me."

Has Goldie finally uncovered the dark truth about Carter's 'support group'?

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video .

You Might Also Like