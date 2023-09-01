Hollyoaks' Freya makes shocking confession in Hunter storyline

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks has aired a shock twist for Hunter McQueen after Freya Calder lied about the nature of their relationship.

Recent episodes have seen student Freya decide to pursue her teacher, Hunter, leaving him in an uncomfortable position and forced to explain that nothing romantic could ever happen between them.

However, unbeknownst to Hunter, the conversation was being recorded by Rayne Royce, who later posted an edited version of the video, leading people to believe the pair were actually in an inappropriate relationship.

In tonight's (September 1) first-look episode, Hunter found himself in serious trouble after Freya lied about him kissing her.

Hunter was desperate to get his side of the story out, telling fellow teacher Beau Ramsey that Rayne had taken the video out of context.

"Freya's got this crush on me and I've been trying to let her down gently but now it's getting all twisted," he said, while Beau urged him to speak to new Headteacher Carter Shepherd about the video.

Hunter then explained the situation to Carter, however things went from bad to worse for him after Carter revealed himself to be Freya's father and reported the situation to the police.

Freya was then called into a room with DS Zoe Anderson, Hunter and her father – where she claimed that Hunter had kissed her. Suspended and facing police questioning, Hunter revealed the relationship with his teacher Neeta to Beau, blaming himself for Freya's feelings.

However, Freya later admitted the truth to Zoe, that she'd made the confession up because she wanted him to love her. "It was all coming from me. I just wanted him to love me how I love him," she said.

While Hunter was now proven innocent, the ordeal left him with new questions over Neeta – with the teacher breaking things off with Zoe in order to come to terms with his past.

