Hollyoaks' Dominic Power teases surprise story for Dave Chen-Williams

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks actor Dominic Power has teased some upcoming storylines for his character Dave Chen-Williams, stating that one plot in particular will be quite surprising.

Speaking to Inside Soap magazine, the actor said: "He'll be getting up to no good with Ethan, we'll revisit his friendship with Tony [Hutchinson], and they'll be joined by Darren [Osborne] for something you won't see coming.

"And I think we've tapped into a rich vein with Dave and Cindy [Cunningham}..."

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks taken off Channel 4 in permanent scheduling shake-up

Speaking a bit more about Dave's younger brother Ethan, Power wondered how much his character was responsible for Ethan's "dodgy streak", stating; "I feel the brothers had a possible Del Boy and Rodney syndrome... I love coming up with ideas about their backstory."

Of course, Dave's current big storyline is his romance with Cindy, which is something that certain family members aren't on board with

As far as the actor is concerned, however, they make a good couple.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks airs exit for Sam Chen-Williams after latest twist

"They make each other laugh and cancel out each other's quirks," he explained. "Dave's ex-wife Honour definitely wore the trousers. I feel now he's able to put his trousers on! Dave was under the thumb and has new been released with a vengeance, and making up for lost time.

"He feels validated by Cindy and can't believe his luck. All Cindy wants is to feel loved, and I think she likes that glint in his eye. She even helps him set up his own handyman business, Dave's Handy Jobs!"

He did warn that Dave "might start taking Cindy for granted, and the validation he gets from her may go to his head," so it remains to be seen if a happy ending is on the cards.

From Monday, September 25, Hollyoaks will stream first online via Channel 4 each weekday. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

You Might Also Like